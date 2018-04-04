Each Zodiac Sign Can Fall For These Other Signs, Leaving Their Partners

If you are in love and are wondering if the relationship would last for long or not, then you need to know certain things when it comes to your zodiac sign compatibility.

We reveal to you the details of the zodiac signs, which will dump their partners for no reason and fall for other specific zodiac signs instead.

In this article, we are revealing to you about what each person looks for in his/her love interest, based on the zodiac.

Check them out and find out about which sign your partner can dump you for...

Aries: March 21-April 19

This sign is going to leave you for the smart and witty Gemini. Individuals of this sign are naturally impulsive and hence they will be drawn to the communicative and dynamic people of the Gemini sign. Gemini individuals will provide them with new and fresh experiences every day and they will never feel bored of their company.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

These individuals are likely to stay loyal in a relationship. It is very rare for them to abandon a commitment to a person. But, in rare cases, if at all it happens, then they will leave you for a Sagittarius individual. Taurus individuals are all set to create their ways. But if they grow tired of a routine, then they seek out adventure and nothing better than Sagittarius individuals can make them feel on top of the world.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

These individuals are known for their social life, necessarily going to be known for living a structured lifestyle. They are all over the place but this is something that you will like about their dynamic personality. They would likely dump you for a Virgo man/woman, as they are best compatible with this sign.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

They are likely to lose their heart for a Scorpio individual. They are both water signs and they gel so well that they have a deep emotional bond and connection with one another. These individuals are emotional and are a bit withdrawn. They are very secretive and mysterious as a couple. This zodiac personalities are somehow tailor-fitted for each other.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

These individuals constantly crave for care and attention. They would find their comfort zone in Cancerians. As Cancerians are known to have the tendency to be needy and clingy, these individuals are going to love the feeling of being needed in a relationship. Hence, don't be surprised if you find them to dump you for a Cancerian.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

These individuals are likely to lose their heart to a Virgo or a Capricorn individual. They are very high-strung and uptight when it comes to their decision making. They like to do things in a certain way and have high standards on how they will go about life. And Capricorn individuals will perfectly match their thinking.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

These individuals would leave you for none other than another Libra! These individuals are very amiable. It gets so easy for them to get people who like them. So, if they dump you, then they will leave you for the same sign individuals.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

These individuals might eventually leave you for an Aries person. They both have intense and passionate personalities. Scorpio are known to be more discreet than the Aries individuals. Their intensity and passion can attract them to each other.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

These individuals are always going to be drawn to the Taurus just like the way Taurus individuals are attracted to this sign. Being an adventurer, it does not mean that they don't wish to eventually settle down with someone. They will be able to give him/her the stability and consistency required in a relationship. But you can't blame them if they fall for the Taurus sign individuals.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

These individuals are highly ambitious. They are goal-oriented and they always have eyes towards the future. Due to their hard work and determination, they might forget to take care of themselves in the process. And if they have a Cancerian around, then do not be surprised if they'd fall for them. They can leave you based on a Cancer's caring nature.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

They are likely to fall for a Pisces individual. They are smart and they do not like to confront their feelings much. Since Pisces knows how to understand people's feelings, there are chances they might easily attract an Aquarius individual to show they can understand them the best. This friction can cause them to fall for individuals of the Pisces sign and dump you.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

This sign perfectly gels with the interesting nature of the Aquarius individual. They are known to be a very emotional and romantic sign. Initially, they might think that they would never be interested in Aquarius. But eventually, they fall in trap for them. Their opposite personalities are the reason why they seem to work so well together!