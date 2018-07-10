July 2018 New Moon Will Affect These Zodiac Signs

A new month starts a new beginning for many things and thus checking out on the monthly predictions for zodiacs helps us to be prepared for what you can expect during the month.

During the new moon cycle that happens every month, specific changes happen to particular zodiac signs as they seem to get affected the most.

While some of the changes can be positive and they work in the favour of the zodiacs, there are those who can leave a negative impact on the zodiacs.

Here in this article, we are revealing to you the details of the zodiac signs that are going to get affected the most, both positively and negatively by the new moon of July 2018.

This new moon of July 2018 seems to be not in high favour of these set of zodiacs. Check onto find out if your zodiac sign is listed here.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Since the new moon is the time for new beginnings, this might be a time for new relationships to start as well. This is the time to redefine current relationships and also work on making peace with the ones with whom you have been having a long tiff with. These individuals need to remember that they are a powerhouse and others are drawn to your magnetism. They need to loosen their grips on being the control freak as this can spoil their relationships. It doesn't serve well in relationships. Apart from all this, new love is in store for singletons and for those who are in a relationship, things seem to steam up.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Libra individuals will experience a great time at work. This is the perfect time to shine at work, as they are now considered to be an expert in their field! They also seem to expect some significant changes at work. Since the eclipse looks to impact these individuals, the cosmic motion would open new doors when they would face hurdles. In short, the July's eclipse seems to be a shock to their system surely.

Aries: March 21-April 19

The energy from the new moon can affect the job for Aries. Their intrinsic values seem to be shifting and changing their career goals. They need to decide on switching their paths in their current field. The eclipse will highlight their quiet zone which seems to impact the emotional side of their lives directly. This is an essential time for growth for them at work eventually.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

This new moon does not seem to be a lousy time to Cancerians as July is also their month. They need to be aware of power struggles with others as there are chances that their negativity can hold them back. Astrologers reveal that those who are born between July 7 and July 17, the partial solar eclipse seems to be directly on their sun and this is a rare occasion that happens every 19 years. During this time the best parts of these individuals seem to work out. Overall, their presence and their personality need to come forward during this phase as the world is waiting for them.