No human is perfect and if you are trying to find someone who measures up to your ultra-high expectations is a task in itself. There are possibilities of things getting disillusioned and bitter if the person does not meet your expectations.

Well, according to astrology, there are zodiac signs who have high expectations in life. These zodiac signs are known to have ultra-high expectations in almost everything that they do.

In general, we often want to be with people who lift us up and challenge us. They do have expectations of us. Hence this is one of the reasons they defy us. So you ideally need to know your worth and also find out if you act pricey as per your sign.

On the other hand, when it comes to others, you cannot expect them to act the way you wish them to, or do the things that you have been doing.

Sometimes having impossible expectations can get you into trouble. So, find out if your sign is listed among the zodiac signs who have high expectations in life.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Higher expectations and standards define the personality of a Virgo individual. They tend to do their homework before they get interact with others so that they know what they are talking about. If they ask someone to do something for them, they have a crystal picture in their heads of how things should be done. It doesn't matter how their expectations are met; they are always slightly disappointed especially if things didn't go as they planned. They think maybe they should have done more.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals have high expectations in life. They can be cynical about various things, and they are surprised when something is carried out the way they wanted it to happen. On the other hand, when it comes to romantic partnerships, they have an extra-long list of deal-breakers, and they do not like to compromise on anything. These individuals are smart, and at the same time, their standards are too high, but they make it less likely that they would be able to find someone who would match their expectations.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

Leos wish to get everything in life. They want the best of everything. They want that the people they trust them to give them the main priority. They expect you to be treated like the royal individuals and then when they don't get that, they tend to feel defeated.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Libras have a very romantic view of things, so when their relationships do not meet up their expectations as they see in movies or TV, they tend to get disappointed and discouraged. If they didn't base their expectations on fictional situations, they would be better off. But they feel that they deserve that fairytale romance. They often feel as if the relationships they have does not meet their expectations or it is not good enough. A healthy dose of reality seems to help them have more manageable expectations in life as well.