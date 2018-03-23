Zodiac Predictions: People Who Are Masters Of Moving On In Life

Cancer: June 21-July 22

They can completely ignore you and act like you've never ever existed for them! This is something that they will do, only to protect their heart. Though they love to love and are not afraid to express it out, they tend to become vulnerable when they are hurt. After breakup, they are like a child who is inconsolable, cranky, and mad. If you have dated a Cancerian and broken up with them, then you can expect them to burn all of your pics, throw away all your gifts, and even delete you from every social-media platform possible.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

These individuals like to play the blame game when they breakup! One can start seeing them act petty after a break-up. This is usually because they tend to feel like the relationship ended because you just don't like them as a person. They act very childish, when they are in a relationship, as they tend to always tell. On the other hand, once they are over you after a bitter breakup, they pretend like you never exist!

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

They can carry a grudge all the time from any given relationships, but if you show Librans that they are no more a part of your life, then it takes a split second for them to show you that they can hurt you more than what you can do! When they have a breakup, they have no problem acting petty and pretend like their exes just did not exist after a break-up. Remember that once a Libra has written you off, then there is no looking back from their end!

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

They are all about trust and honesty in relationships. And if they have been betrayed by their trust, they will not only pretend like you don't exist, but will also ensure that everyone else acts like you don't exist either! So if you had a breakup with these individuals, then you need to expect to disappear from their lives forever.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarius wants to live their best life, which means that they love to enjoy their present than sulk about the past. When they go through the breakup, they react like a child after a break-up. They tend to say whatever they want to without thinking about it first. So, one can expect them to act very petty and sulk for a while. But, once they are at peace, they will pretend like you never exist.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

They can be the most evil individuals when it comes to dealing with break-ups. Breaking up is just another way for them to feel that they are always better than you. They love to have the upper hand even after the breakup. But this sign individuals are special and different when it comes to all the other signs, as they won't just ignore you and pretend like you never existed in their world; but, at the same time, they will also acknowledge you as a person! Strange, isn't it?

