Zodiac Signs That Will Take Your Secrets To The Grave

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

If you are sharing a secret with this zodiac sign, then you can be rest assured that these individuals will never tell another living soul about it. They tend to have a secretive nature. So, if you are sharing your secrets with them, then be sure they would never reveal about it to anyone.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

This sign knows to keep promises and secrets. If you feel burdened with secrets that you wish to share with somebody, then these guys are the perfect lot! They will patiently listen, and offer help if they think you need it. Even if people try to get information out of them, they aren't going to break and reveal anything.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

This sign will definitely keep your secrets, but this does not mean that they're not going to try and help you in some way. They will try to stand by your side in tough times, as they care for you if you are special. Virgos aren't only really smart, but they are trustworthy and reliable as well. They very well understand that some things must always stay private and personal.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

These guys would not only NOT reveal your secrets, but they will also never use that information against anyone, especially when it comes to business or profit. They are completely transparent in their actions. On the other hand, they are also very wise, and know the fact that there would be no gain in revealing anyone's secrets. Hence, they keep it to themselves.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

These signs actually feel honoured and privileged when one tells them a secret. They do not like to betray or break anyone's trust by revealing their secrets. They are extremely intuitive. Once you tell a Pisces a secret, it gets locked away in their own personal vault of silence and it goes along with them to their grave.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

This sign understands the fact on how gossip can do the damage. They would never stoop to telling someone's secrets and keep it safe with them. They like to be loyal and kind. They do not want to gain a reputation of being a loose-lipped person.