Zodiac Signs That Are Listed As Being The Least Loyal

According to astrology, there are 3 zodiac signs that can take you by surprise. These zodiac signs are believed to be the least loyal zodiac signs.
Check out the details and traits of the individuals of these signs who are said to be capable of having a personality of fierce, uncompromising integrity in their relationships.
Find out about these least loyal zodiac signs. These zodiacs are listed as per their ranking of being not so honest in their relationships.
Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22
The main concern in life is adventure for this zodiac sign. They tend to thrive on exploration and they cannot help but live life on the edge. On the other hand, they also have a deep desire to constantly make new friends, and to try something new every day.
Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22 (Cont'd)
Making and keeping promises is quite tough for these individuals. It is impossible for this sign to commit in a relationship, as these people do not like to be caged in a relationship. One needs to allot them the freedom and in no time, they will return back to their partners.
Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18
These guys are not great when it comes to emotional intimacy. They understand the responsibility of being emotionally committed and hence try to tread the surface of the heart, rather than dive deep into the thick of things. They probably give their loyalty to only a few people during their entire lifetime.
Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18 (Cont'd)
They are simply not sure if they are strong enough to get into a committed relationship or not. They try to make themselves absolutely sure if they can keep their promises or not. If they are not sure, they avoid the whole scenario.
Gemini: May 21-June 20
They are generally known to be the heart of a party. This makes their personality look a bit flirty to the others. Many would consider this trait to be a serious breach of loyalty. These individuals are not easily impressed. One needs to learn on how to share them with others if they want to make the relationship work.
Gemini: May 21-June 20 (Cont'd)
A Gemini sees the world as being full of possibilities. They look out for social gatherings as an opportunity for all to come together and connect. If one expects a Gemini to remain solely devoted to them, then they better be prepared to be disappointed!
