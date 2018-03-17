Ranking Of The Most Greedy Signs Of The Zodiac

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

They love luxury just like the Leo sign. They will probably dream about a fancy car, a modern house, and all the materialistics things in the world. This is the main reason as to why they pursue money to fulfill their dreams. Astro experts reveal that when their family needs money, they are generous enough to lend it but still, they do remain greedy most of their lives.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

They know how to manage their business and earn a lot of money without much effort. However, they also tend to be mean when it is about finances and they might not want to share what they have with the others. The astro experts reveal that Virgo men are more greedy than the women. They would not hesitate to tell their partners to pay for their purchases.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

They are very generous when it comes to helping their family or while buying gifts. They love to save some money in their bank accounts than leading a luxury life. They want to earn more and more money, as it gives them a greater security; however, they would be greedy for more.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

They know that they need money to feel safe, as it gives them more confidence, and they do not have to worry about any unexpected financial problems. They love saving money, but this does not mean that they are not generous. When an individual has a problem, they would never refuse to help them. And, on the other hand, they are clever and wise. They can always borrow money from their loved ones.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

They behave like kings and love luxury and a lot of money. They love to possess the top-quality products, which can be clothing, jewellery, cars etc. They like to pamper themselves in the Spa and would not hesitate to go on an expensive trip! They are good businessmen and know how to make a lot of money, as they need to maintain their demanding lifestyle! On the other hand, they are misers when compared to helping the others in terms of finances.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Though this is not one of the top greedy signs, these individuals can be very tricky sellers. They have great marketing skills and can sell any tacky, cheap product for the whole wealth! On the other hand, they do not know how and where to invest in, as they rarely think about the consequences.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

They do not like to waste their hard-earned money. They have different passions, and are determined towards achieving their goals, which can help them save money. One needs to remember that when these individuals ask them to lend some money, and if they are being denied, they will never forget the same. The next time when those people need money, they would not hesitate to remind them of their tough times.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

They need a lot of money to live comfortably. At the same time, they will appreciate luxury and comfort, which can be provided with money. Due to this, they don't care on how much they spend on fantastic things that can make their life easier and more enjoyable. They wouldn't quite be greedy for money, but like to live a nice comfortable life.

Aries: March 21-April 19

They always want to be the best in everything. If they have a materialistic attitude towards life, it is likely that they will not be saving a lot of money in their bank accounts to afford on the things that they want. On the other hand, they are too proud to ask someone to lend them money and also ask them for help. Apart from this, when it comes to buying gifts, they are the most generous individuals!