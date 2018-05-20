Zodiac Signs That Are More Likely To Get Divorced

When you try to keep calm and work on your relationship, there are many chances that things might not fall in place. This may be something that is related to your zodiac sign.

Here, in this article, we are revealing to you about the facts on zodiac signs that are most likely to get divorced.

These are the zodiac signs which are ranked according to the individual's chances of getting divorced.

Remember that marriage is a bond and it is not something to be taken for granted. Working on marriage requires a lot of patience, understanding, and compromise.

So, just because your sign is more likely to get divorced, it does not mean that your marriage is headed for divorce!

So, go ahead and check it out...

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

Though Taurus individuals are known to crave for unconditional love. The problem with this sign is that they don't take any responsibility for their actions and yet they would still want you to forgive and love them you have been loving them. This attitude of theirs can eventually ruin their relationship. On the other hand, they may also lie in order to avoid saying a no to themselves, or others. These individuals need to take the risk of being vulnerable for love, as this is really important in a relationship. They need to understand that if someone truly loves them for who they are, then coming clean will not make a difference, so they need to avoid lying.

Gemini: May 21 - June 20

Gemini individuals are known for changing their minds in terms of proving their point of view. Often, these individuals are known to concentrate too much on pleasing others rather than focusing on what is their actual need. On the other hand, they will always have trouble in making decisions. When their special one is not present, then they seem to be perfect in their minds. But the moment, the person is present, then the reality may end the relationship for these individuals. They need to take a hard look at things that are not working in their relationship. These individuals need to learn to express on how they feel without sounding critical, as this plays a vital role in the relationship.

Aquarius: Jan 20 - Feb18

Aquarius individuals are known to have a huge heart and it does not always have to be in a relationship. They need to understand that people often take advantage of their kind nature. These individuals can easily fall in love with someone who is just not suited for them because of their soft nature, as their loving heart goes to those that desperately seek love. This quality of theirs is something that can bring them down more likely than lift their partner up and they do not seem to give up that easily. To protect themselves from getting hurt, these individuals need to feel empowered, so that they do not get off their path for someone else. They need to remember that relationships require the effort of two people in order for it to work.

Pisces: Feb19 - March 20

Pisces individuals are known to live in the moment, which means that they can fall in love very easily, without even considering about the consequences. They have the ability to see what they wish to see and, at the same time, also ignore the negativity that can allow them to marry or attach themselves to someone who is totally incapable of making them happy. In the relationship, sooner or later, they tend to get tired of the teeter-totter life, as they are seen living and move on. They often jump into relationships without learning about all the important facts that are needed in the relationship. To avoid falling into a pattern and losing their identity, they need to remind themselves that a spiritual connection is special, but this is something that is not always enough to sustain a life-long relationship. They need to remember to always weigh their decisions with both ration and passion for the relationship to work.

