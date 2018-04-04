Zodiacs That Will Remain Faithful To The Partners

There are those zodiac signs the individuals of which are scared to get committed while there are those that tend to be the most unfaithful zodiac signs, and here in this article we list 5 such zodiac signs that are known to be the most faithful ones.

Check out on the zodiac signs that are ranked as the most faithful and honest ones. These signs would never cheat on their partners.

Find out if your zodiac sign is also listed here...

Cancer: June 21-July 22

These individuals tend to be the most sensitive ones of all zodiac signs. They are concerned about others' feelings which holds them back from cheating on their partners. They are closer to their family and are loyal to their partners. Cheating their partners is not the cup of tea for these individuals!

Taurus: April 20-May 20

This sign is among the last ones when it comes to cheating. They would not stray away from their partners. These individuals prefer security and stability over changes. Hence, this may allow them to work out on the tough times that they would face with their partners and strengthen their relationship. On the other hand, though they may take a long time to commit, once they do, it may guarantee a solid, secure and long-term connection.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

This sign is known to foresee the consequences of cheating. They hate to risk upsetting the stability of the current relationships they are into. They understand that it would be a big risk if they are caught cheating and this is something that keeps them grounded.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

When they get committed to the right person, then being loyal and faithful to their partner becomes a serious commitment for them. This is mainly because they prefer quality over quantity. They prefer getting romantic with their partner; but at the same time, physical intimacy is not something that works for them.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

They are probably not a sign that's likely to cheat. They are super sensitive and very intuitive. Their intuition levels can sometimes really affect their relationships. But that does not stop them from being listed in the most faithful zodiac sign individuals.