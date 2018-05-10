4 Zodiacs That Will Have The Best Love Lives In May 2018

Love life predictions are something that will keep us updated on what are the things that we can expect during the week or month!

Well, in this month, during May 2018, some signs are said to have a better love life than the rest of us. There are 4 zodiac signs which are known to get really lucky in their love lives.

These zodiac signs are predicted to have the best time during the month of May and we reveal to you the list. Check out and find out if your zodiac sign is also listed here!

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

This is the month that this sign individuals should look at as the month of "yes." According to the predictions, these individuals may find themselves most lucky in love during this month. For singletons, they may meet a new partner who will totally move them out of their comfort zone. During the month, they need to willingly take a leap of faith, as they could easily land on a solid ground.

A little tip: To find love this month, all that you need to do is to say a 'yes' to new opportunities.

Leo: July 23 - Aug 22

These individuals will have an intense month in the romance department, which seems to be great in the long run. They may also experience a sudden turn of events during this month. On the other hand, a shaky relationship seems to have an abrupt end that could open the door to new opportunities. They may also reveal about their partner to a close friend.

Scorpio: Oct 23 - Nov 21

May will kick-off a pretty good run for these individuals, as they may experience a good love life this month. It is predicted that in the next seven years, these individuals may have the best time in love. An unexpected relationship seems to begin during this month and this may quickly gel into a long-term romance. On the other hand, a relationship which begins during this month may quickly and passionately heat up. Apart from this, they need to be mindful of long-term goals.

Aquarius: Jan 20 - Feb 18

These individuals will experience some of the best moments during this month. It is also predicted that they may suddenly realise that they may have romantic feelings for a friend whom they have known for a while. During the month, they will intellectually build upon the commonalities within a relationship, before they fall head over heels in love.

