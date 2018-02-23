Zodiac Signs Ranked According To The Speed They Fall In Love With!

Cancer: June 21-July 22

It is impossible that one would not fall in love with this sign! These guys are very open about their feelings and are very sympathetic and have an understanding nature. It is very easy for people to fall in love with them because they make them feel heard to what they have to say. They are someone that people can fully trust. It is very easy to fall in love with them. We bet, everyone in their life at some point of time has fallen in love with this zodiac sign people.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

These guys love to be in love and they enjoy the feeling. They put all their relationships before anything else and they always make sure love is their top priority. This is because they simply know what they want and what makes them the happiest. They value loyalty and commitment and people simply love this about them.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

People of this sign are said to be very optimistic, as they have a great sense of humour. They are always positive and are in a good mood mostly. It is impossible not to make people fall in love with them instantly. People seem to enjoy spending time around them and it would not take much time for them to quickly fall in love with others. They are always honest and straightforward and people respect that about these individuals.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

There is a certain charm about these individuals that no one can ignore! These individuals have the ability to make everyone around them realise how much they matter. They make every situation funny and people fall in love with them instantly because they show them the other side of life. Their positivity makes it easy for people to fall in love with them and themselves to fall in love with others.

Aries: March 21-April 19

These guys have issues and fears about settling down and being committed to a person. Their energetic nature and beautiful enthusiasm will make them fall in love very easily.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

This sign individuals are very passionate, emotional, sensitive and kind in nature. When they fall for someone, it happens very quickly. But due to this nature, they tend to be a bit reserved in the initial stage. It is harder to understand them and it takes a bit of time to get to the point where people will get comfortable with them.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

They are curious and smart-minded individuals who are passionate about things. Their warm hearts makes it easy for people to fall in love with them. But their other qualities like their big ego, or being bossy, etc., can make it rather difficult for others to fall in love with them back in the same way!

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Virgos are private people who are worried about opening up to others. No one can truly get to fall in love with them easily, as they always keep their feelings to themselves. There are very few people who get the chance and opportunity to truly get to know their true side.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Scorpios know what they want in life. So, if they fall in love, they would not reveal it to the person, unless they are sure to get a positive reply. They are the most passionate sign and every moment you spend with them is exciting. On the other side, the worst part about this sign is their insane jealousy, obsession about things that do not really mater and them being secretive. Their sudden mood swings can scare their partners at times.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

These guys are very career-driven individuals. They are self-motivated, and are goal aspired and they also have high ambitions in life. They also have a great sense of humour. On the love life front, they try to control what is happening around them and they try to control their feelings as well because they are scared of getting hurt. They always think the worst thing is going to happen to them and that their relationships won't work out. Hence, they avoid getting involved with the others, as they cannot handle rejection.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Their good qualities is what people will fall in love with. But on love front, they get nervous and anxious, and assume that people cannot see or get to know their true self and see their good side. On the other hand, it is pretty hard to fall in love with them as well because others cannot seem to understand them, as they are very mysterious, secretive, closed-off, self-critical and insecure.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

According to predictions, this sign has turned out to truly be the hardest one to fall in love with. Though they are truly loyal individuals, they are very honest and trustworthy. They are incredibly caring and self-aware. They shut themselves off and they detach themselves from the people around them, in order to protect their feelings. Hence, they avoid getting involved with the others.