People Of These Zodiac Signs Will Never Express Their Emotions

There are times when you cannot understand on what is going on in an individual's mind. This may be because of the zodiac signs!
Well, our astrology experts reveal about the zodiac signs that are known to hide their emotions. These zodiac signs create curiosity as to what they are thinking about, but eventually surprise others by sharing their thoughts.
We have listed the 4 zodiac signs, the people of which top the list of not expressing their emotions. Check them out.
Cancer: June 21-July 22
This sign tops the list of hiding the emotions deep. Though this sign is said to be the most emotional zodiac sign, these guys are experts in hiding their actual emotions of being hurt. They take great pain in hiding their own sorrows. They have the fear of being taken for granted, hence they hide their emotions. They can neither hurt their loved ones nor do they believe in letting them know of their suffering. Hence, they are also known as the silent sufferers.
Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23
These individuals are known to be always critical about their ownself. They are well aware of their pros and cons, hence they do not express out their emotions or thoughts. They have the inborn capability of having a straight face, even if they are happy or unhappy. There is nothing in this world that can compel them to reveal the actual thoughts going on in their minds.
Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23
This sign individuals have a storm brewing on inside of them. It is not necessary that this "storm" is made up of negative emotions, but it can be about some of the unresolved emotions inside of them. Though they would come across as being happy go lucky, it is not necessary that they are that happy from within. These individuals are cautious about opening up to the others until they get comfortable enough to trust others.
Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22
They need to learn a lot to trust other individuals. One of the main reasons why these individuals never expresses their emotion is due to their trust factor. They are secretive about their feelings. They never share about their joys or sorrows with the rest. If they are in their lowest phase, one can never know! They are content with their ability to handle any given situation and they know that their problem is only theirs and not anyone else's.
For more interesting zodiac updates, keep checking our section.
