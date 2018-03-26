Zodiac Signs That Should Think Twice Before Falling In Love

Scorpio And Cancer

This combination will 100% make each other cry! There are always a lot of emotions that tend to fly around when these individuals combine. These moody and serious signs are bound to end up in quite a few heated arguments, which can result in one or the other sign breaking down. It can be hard to cultivate a healthy relationship environment among these two.

Virgo And Gemini

They just won't get each other! They are too different and are so diverse from each other that they will find it hard to understand each other. In short, they are just going to frustrate the hell out of each other. While a Virgo is very rigid and inflexible, they wish to get things done a certain way, and Gemini are known to be completely opposite.

Sagittarius And Libra

They just won't stop fighting! If these signs become a pair, then they are just going to be fighting way too much in their relationship. They will never be able to focus on finding ways to let out their love grow for each other. Their different approaches to life will lead them to have some pretty serious fights.

Pisces And Aquarius

Though these signs have a few things in common, like their desire for freedom and their creative tendencies, they are totally different in nature. While a Pisces demands constant affection, attention, and validation from their partners, Aquarius, on the other hand, are going to constantly want space and freedom in the relationship.

Capricorn And Gemini

This combination will end in a disaster. These signs are sitting on the opposite sides of the personality scale. While a Capricorn believes in direction, structure, and orderliness, a Gemini, on the other hand, does not really have a solid plan in life. With great differences, this pairing is just not going to work out.

Virgo And Pisces

These individuals will clash way too much. While Pisces often gets lost in its fantasies and dreams, Virgo on the other hand, is very much grounded in reality. There is hardly anything that these guys would wish to compromise on!