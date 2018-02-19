The Most Intelligent Zodiac Signs

Libra: They Are The Solution Finders

Their intelligence lies in their great ability to seek harmony and balance around them. These individuals analyse situations and usually seek harmony in case of conflicts. They always find solutions where others only see difficulties. They are also great at weighing situations and choosing the best option. Apart from this, they can be highly original in their answers, which makes them good friends and advisers.

Aquarius: They Are The Most Understanding

This zodiac is one of the smartest signs, as these individuals have the ability to see and understand both points of view in a certain a situation. This also makes them one of the most tolerant signs. They are always willing to listen to others. Apart from this, they also have great memory, which is why they collect all the wisdom in their heads and will possibly end up overwhelming others. On the other hand, when they decide to learn about something, they will gather as much information as they can, so that they can get in-depth knowledge of the subject.

What Should You Know About Your Partner's Zodiac Sign Before Getting Married

Virgo: They Are The Critic And Analyst

They are able to analyse the most complicated situations. They are known to be methodical and yet very logical in their thought process. They study all the options before taking one step or the other. They are also critical and cunning in nature. Apart from this, they will also have a great economical mindset and are said to be great investors.

Pisces: They Are Emotional

They have a high capacity to understand the others, which makes them the most emotional and intelligent person. They tend to swim between their own emotions and those of others like a fish in water. They will always know when something goes wrong, as their sixth sense will help them know when they need to flee from a situation or something that is getting too dangerous.

Zodiac Signs That Can Rule Over You!

Leo: They Are The King Of Shrewdness

This sign is governed highly by the intuition that these individuals carry. They are often seen reaching their goals in every single thing that they set their mind on. They are believed to have a strong character and do not surrender to any obstacles that come in their way. On the other hand, they will hardly accept criticism, which is why they will have the courage to defend their own ideas no matter what happens.

Zodiac Signs That Can Never Be Fooled



Gemini: The People With The Dual Intelligence

This sign is popularly considered to be one of the most intelligent zodiac signs due to these people having duality and ability to analyse situations from two different points of view. They find a good balance and resolve their own conflicts and that of the others with ease and harmony. They are great at multitasking, which is why they have a great ability to solve several issues at once.

Disclaimer: Each person has a certain degree of intelligence that does not necessarily depend on his/her zodiac sign. So, the predictions do not have to be accurate and the signs that are not mentioned here does not mean that the individuals are any less intelligent.