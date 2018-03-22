4 Zodiac Signs That Could Give You Serious Friendship Goals

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

These guys are extremely generous. Even though when you think you don't need someone to sit down and listen to your problems to, these individuals are right there! They will sit down and listen to you and cheer you up with the most goofy smiles and talk of theirs. They are known to be lazy and love to relax on the couch. So, if you wish to spend some lazy time or need a person who can cheer you up in no time, then these guys are the best.

Zodiac Signs Which Are Ranked As The Best Lovers

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

They love to have smart conversations. If you are looking for a friend who would get deep in understanding you when you are low, this sign individuals will always be ready to impart some wisdom. As friends, they are good, light-hearted and have a great sense of sarcasm and humour. This sign friends are those 3 AM friends who are always available for you.

Which Of These Ice Cream Flavours Define Your Personality

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

These individuals are generally family oriented, so one can always be assured that they will always treat you like one of their own. They are always there to put everything down to hit up to the mall with you, or when you are really low and need a shoulder to cry on. One needs to remember that if you don't let them down, then you will have a friend for life.

5 Zodiac Signs Who Will Never Ever Forgive You

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

They are curious and enjoy being outdoors. The best thing about individuals of this sign is that they are blessed with a great sense of humour. They are always ready to make their loved ones feel comfortable in any nerve-wracking situation. They are a pillar of strength and are the best in terms of being friends.

Wondering which zodiac signs make the worst friends? Then keep checking our space, as we reveal to you the worst zodiac signs in terms of friendship.

'