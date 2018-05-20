List Of Zodiac Signs That Are More Likely To Be Narcissists

According to astrology, each zodiac sign comes with its fair share of positive and negative qualities. After all, we all have good and bad sides, which make us human.

But according to astrology, a certain trait seems to be holding a person back in life, which can make the individual to be a bit self-absorbed that tags him/her to be narcissists.

But who is a narcissist?

Well, this term is often used to describe those who are in vain, or those who are self-absorbed, egotistical, and selfish by nature.

And here in this article, we are revealing to you about the zodiac signs that are predicted to be born narcissists.

This is something that the individuals are born with, all thanks to their stars! While a few reveal about it and a certain few are subtle with this trait.

So, go ahead and find out about the narcissist zodiac signs...

Aries: March 21 - April 19

Aries like being the narcissistic types. They have abandonment issues. They have to be self-focused to create their identity in the world. There are times when these individuals are self-focused. They can be taken to an extreme, which results in an unwillingness or inability to consider the thoughts and feelings of others. The lack of empathy can make them narcissistic as well. They can aim on finding relationships in which they share a mutual empathy with the others. On the other hand, they can find a lot of joy in taking care of others.

Leo: July 23 - August 22

Leo is ruled by the Sun and they love to be the center of attention. Their job is to take a center stage and show the world about all the power of self-expression that they have. On the other hand, when things don't go their way, their emotions can flare up instantly. They can also be destructive when they are really furious. They can stand to find better ways of coping with any slightest changes that they would come across in life. These individuals reach a stage of confidence, in which they don't take things personally and tend to accept the other people's feelings as well. Overall, Leos love to get all the attention, which ranks them in this list.

Capricorn: Dec 22 - Jan19

Capricorn individuals come off as being selfish, as they are extremely sensitive about how they portray themselves in the context of everyone else. They always wish to appear better. They like high places where they can literally look down on the others. Many of these individuals have a tough time in growing up, as they actually might be incredibly insecure and this is something that turns them to be a narcissist. It is their underlying insecurity that results in the need to overcompensate, which they do by being pretentious. Due to their insecurity, they can also take advantage of the others to get what they want. To avoid being narcissists, these individuals should work on accepting themselves as they are. Once they can do that, then they will have less of a need to look down on other people.

