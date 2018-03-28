3 Zodiacs That Are Likely To Dump You Without Any Warning

Aries: March 21-April 19

When these individuals fall in love, the entire world would know about it, including the person they are in love with. They would pursue every ounce of their being, determined to make you theirs. On the other hand, they just love the chase. But when it comes to dumping, you would just wake up to a rude shock one morning, as they would dump you with a blink of an eye.

They will lose interest as soon as things start to cool down. Once all the exciting, hot and heavy infatuation in the relationship dies, it can be only replaced by a calm, stable relationship. They live for drama, exhilaration, and desire. If they do not get that in the relationship, then they will drop the relationship without any hesitation.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

They have to be coaxed into being in a relationship in the first place. This sign is extremely afraid of getting too serious too fast in any kind of a relationship. They are known for being so commitment-phobic. On the other hand, when they do decide to end their relationship, they do it as quickly as possible and with as little effort as possible.

The problem with these individuals is that they are not great at dealing with painful feelings. The sight of a crying partner can turn them off completely. All that you can expect from them during the breakup is by simply appearing to break the news and then disappear without a trace. To make it even worse, they might just leave a note, send a text, or even give you a call.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

They tend to look at emotions from a very logical standpoint. On the other hand, they are also one of the most pessimistic signs in all of the other zodiac signs. The moment they are serious about their relationship, then they are very confident about it too. But if they have a second thought, then they will not hang around to analyse them. They will cut their losses and move on at the drop of a hat. It also takes them no time at all to make their decision and move on in life.

