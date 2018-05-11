Individuals Of These Zodiac Signs Think Only For Themselves!

Do you have a mean friend who only thinks about himself/herself? No matter how hard you try to get them to do things for you, they would eventually betray you!

Well, this is something that would be in their stars and, here in this article, we reveal to you about the zodiacs signs, the individuals of which are known to only think of themselves.

No matter how hard you try, these individuals of certain zodiac signs are believe to betray you. Find out if your zodiac sign is listed here, as we reveal about the zodiacs that tend to think about only themselves and are considered to be mean because of this trait of theirs.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Aquarians are known to be free-thinkers and what they believe or do, is something that is not influenced by the others. They do not like things just because it is popular or because others recommend it. They need to be personally convinced about certain things and only then, they would appreciate it. Remember, the only approval that they look out for is their own opinion. Apart from this, they never get along with the crowd, as they stand individually with their own opinion.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarians love their freedom and they need to be free enough to go where they wish to and do what they want. They do not wish to be bound by situations, where they have to ask for permission from the others. On the other hand, they are also skilled in adapting in any given situation. Apart from this, they are also able to take risks and challenges in their own stride without panicking, as they believe in their own skills and abilities.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries are so independent and have faith in their ownself. They tend to take risks or make the wrong decisions at times and this makes them learn what they need to know. On the other side, they also trust their own intuitions. They will not be held back in any given situation and are always going to go for it. They try to focus on the positive side in a situation and strive towards feeling good.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals do not envy the others. They do not live for the sake of being praised, and they do not take criticisms to their heart. Instead, they are often seen trying to make the best use of what is helpful to them from such situations. On the other hand, the only person that these individuals need to impress is just themselves. Apart from this, they are extremely intelligent and know how to get what they want.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Capricorns are known for their hard work and diligent side. They are also known to be the most independent zodiac signs. The job that they choose is something that they are passionate about. They like the independence that comes from financial freedom, hence they would rather do something that they have liked doing. On the other hand, they are seen generally trying to work independently and be their own bosses.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Virgos are known to be under anybody or anything's control. They do their research, and they also know the facts. They have probably already figured out how to solve the problems. They do not wish to go to someone for help. Instead they love to be independent. On the other hand, they are incredibly self-reliant, and it is difficult for them to trust others. Apart from that they set boundaries and will not allow others to take advantage of them.