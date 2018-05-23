What Kind Of A Drunk Are You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Have you ever wondered what kind of an individual you are in terms of being an alcoholic? Well, according to astrology, your alcohol addiction can be defined by your zodiac sign.

Here, in this article, we are revealing to you details about the zodiac signs which are known to be the worst in terms of being an alcoholic.

This article tells you on how far your zodiac sign can be, in terms of you being an alcoholic. From being happy to sober, or even in a light mood, there are different ways how people from each zodiac sign would react.

Check them all...

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries individuals are happy drunks! They are the individuals who love their drink and they love to get drunk with the people that they are close to. They have a lively side. The happiness and the booze amplifies their happy-go-lucky personalities. They seem to be in all smiles and hugs and laughter when they booze and their happiness is something that can be infectious. If you wish to have a great time with jokes, drinks, and great fun, then these individuals would be the best partners.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Taurus individuals are the dancing drunks! They are fun-loving individuals who do not care about other things in the world when they are drunk. Though they are stubborn, it means that they do not give a damn about a thing when they get drunk. The world seems to become their dance floor when they have had a drink or two. One cannot stop them from breaking on to the dance floor when they are high. These individuals are the ones to set the dance floor on fire and would not stop until they drop.

Individuals Of These Zodiac Signs Can Cause Problems Instantly

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals are the singing drunks! They are crazy people who love to sing when they are drunk. They love to have a good time and are flamboyant in nature. When they get drunk, they let their inner singer in them break out in a song or two.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancer individuals are the angry drunks! This is something that is not expected from these individuals, but hell yeah, get them drunk and see them unleash their angry side, as they do not hesitate in expressing their thoughts, which they generally do!

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

Leo individuals are the crazy drunks! When these individuals are drunk, you can expect them to do the wildest of things and can go to the extent of even tearing the roof open. When they are high, they tend to unleash their weird side and if you just want to have some unbelievable fun, then a crazy drinking experience is what you'll get.

Zodiac Signs Who Get Easily Stressed Out By Life

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Virgo individuals are the loving drunks! These individuals are gentle and loving individuals who love spreading joy. They would hug you, laugh with you, and even have a good time because all that they have in their hearts is love. They tend to spread more love when they are drunk. Apart from this, they would even go to the extent of calling their friends to tell them that they love them.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Libra individuals are the crying drunks! These individuals are emotional individuals who really keep their feelings to themselves. They tend to like helping out the others, but they rarely disclose their own concerns. It is their emotions and feelings that keep getting crammed inside their heads and it becomes overwhelming. Hence, when they are drunk, all that they know is on how to vent out their unexpressed emotions by just crying their heart out. If you have had a heartbreak, then these guys are the best to get drunk with, as they will make you feel good.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Scorpio individuals are the fighting drunks! They can pack a sting when they get drunk. These individuals can control their drinks up to a certain extent, but when they lose it, they tend to get a bit temperamental and even the slightest provocation can push them beyond the edge, and hence one needs to be watchful while partying with them, as their anger fit can spoil the party instantly.

Zodiac Signs That Are Known For Being Practical

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarius individuals are the philosopher drunks! When these individuals drink, they tend to become great thinkers and philosophers. They tend to start speaking about the abstract things in life and this is something that may even ponder about the meaning of life itself. These individuals tend to get into a contemplative mood when they are high and their primary concern would be to think about the ideas that have been keeping them awake. Strange, right?

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Capricorn individuals are the chilled out drunks. They truly and genuinely know on how to handle their drinks. They are the kind of individuals who know how to enjoy their liquor and yet they can be truly cool about it. It is very rare that these individuals tend to get drunk, as they have a great control over their senses. They tend to remain calm and composed even when they are drunk. They are just too chilled out for a booze.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Aquarius individuals are the party-hard drunks! They love to party hard and are the best at it when they are super drunk. They know how to have a great time and they are the ones who tend to usually set the party on fire. These individuals are the souls of the parties and they can drink like there's no tomorrow while getting others drunk.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Pisces individuals are the passed-out drunks! These individuals can drink like a fish and have a great time at it. These individuals have an immense capacity for the booze and they can drink gallons. Though they are lively, fun, and a pleasure to watch when they are drunk, once they are done, they tend to pass out.

So, what kind of a drunk are you? Let us know in the comment section below. For more interesting topics regarding the zodiacs, check out the section, as we bring in the details of the zodiacs.