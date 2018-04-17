Reasons Why Your Relationships Get Spoilt According To Your Zodiac

Are you disappointed that everything you try hard to save up on your relationship always seems to be going unnoticed or things are not working in favor of you?

Well, this might be due to our zodiac stars and we are here to help you understand the actual reasons on why people tend to ruin their relationships.

Each zodiac sign has its own set of reasons on why the individuals experience a downfall and amidst all this, there is also one specific reason that makes each person spoil on everything that they have.

Here, in this article, we are revealing to you about the one solid reason that can ruin your relationship into bits and we bet, you cannot agree less with our astro experts!

Check out your weaknesses based on your sign.

Aries: March 21-April 19

You are a constantly on-the-go individual who is seen searching for the next adventure. You seem to be all over the place in life, and this is sometimes that you end up doing even in your relationships. You hate being bored, and if your partner is not filling all of your expectations or your wild dreams, you tend to get bored of them too. You can ruin relationships by expecting your partner to always be an adventure. Sometimes, you need to be with someone just being with the one you love, which is an adventure in itself.

Zodiacs That Come Together But Fizz Out Due To Compatibility Issues

Taurus: April 20-May 20



If this is your sign, then you have a hard time in letting go of the past. No matter how much time has gone by, you seem to hold grudges against others and you tend to use situations from the past against your partner. By doing this, you tend to ruin your relationships. You seem to fully let go of things and it puts a major strain on your love life.

Gemini: May 21-June 20



Your mind seems to be constantly changing. You tend to find it difficult to set your sight on one particular thing. You seem to be ruining your relationships by thinking that the grass might be greener on the other side. You never find success in love until you let go of the idea that someone else seems to be waiting for you. You need to focus on what you have at the moment and appreciate it before the moment is gone too soon.

Qualities That Attract Your Soulmate To You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Cancer: June 21-July 22



You need to be in complete control of the relationship. You seem to come across as being super clingy, or even invasive to your partner. On the other hand, you are an individual who wants to know every little minor detail about your partner and want to connect on a deep level at every given moment. On the other hand, you are an extremely deep thinker who wishes to find a deeper connection with your significant other. You must give your partner the moment to breathe on their own and see them come to you.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23



It's always been this way. You seem to be constantly ruining your relationships by always wishing that everything goes your way. You seem to be terrible at mixing your ideas, which is always better. You need to have things go your way and if somebody doesn't go along with your way of thinking, then you tend to kick them to the curb. You need to remember that if you cannot learn on how to compromise within your relationships, then you will not have anything at all.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

You seem to whine about the smallest things in life. Your attitude is something that can go very quickly. There are chances that your partner seems to be turned off by your negativity. You seem to ruin your relationships by letting negativity run in your life. On the other hand, you can't be happy with somebody else until you are happy with yourself.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

You are a delicate, fragile soul who has a sensitive nature and this is something that you should admire about yourself. On the other side, there are times when you are a little too sensitive. You are a person who cannot joke around easily because you usually end up getting hurt. Your relationships seem to get ruined by your sensitive nature. It causes you to lash out and pick up fights that should not be picked. On the other hand, you seem to constantly feel like you are being attacked. You need to remember that relationships are not always meant to be taken so seriously.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

You seem to be ruining your relationships by shutting people out too soon. You need to get involved with people quickly. You don't give your partner the chance to prove themselves to you. And when you do give a chance, you seem to get irritated with the tactics that will make them push them away from you easily. As an individual, you tend to live for the drama, and when it comes to love, there is plenty of drama involved.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

As a Sagittarius, you seem to be driven by indulgence. As a person, you are very hands-on with everything that you do in life, especially when it is about your romantic relationships. You tend to begin to feel as if your partner is not good enough for you or that what you have been looking for. You tend to ruin your relationships by having such a crazy high standard in terms of passion.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

You tend to hide your emotions very well. You seem to have constructed a wall around you, so that nobody can get to know the emotional side of your soul. You protect your heart from getting hurt by doing so. On the other hand, you will ruin your relationships by not being open with your significant other. Your partner will feel like they need to squeeze out any sort of information or emotions that can hurt you and as a result, you tend to hide things from them.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

You are known to ruin your relationships by your careless behavior. You seem to take care of your loved one but you don't really show it. You seem to be lazy when it comes to relationships and you will never really put in the time to show them how important they truly are to you. On the other hand, you think it should be implied, but it is not. Remember that relationships require work, and you must go the extra mile at times.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Being the life of the party at times is mistaken for being flirtatious or promiscuous. Your partner may think that your kind nature seems to be too flirty for their liking. You are a person who likes to talk to anyone and everyone. This is a great quality that you have and at times, this can go overboard with it. You seem to ruin your relationships by being so careless in your engagements. Hold on, as your partner may not like you being so frank.