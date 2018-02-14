Zodiac Signs That Are Ranked From The Best To The Worst Husbands

Taurus: April 20-May 20

This zodiac sign men are believed to be sturdy and faithful. They do not like to cheat. They love to have a stable relationship. If you are in a relationship with a man of this sign, then are lucky as he will treat you with utmost love and respect. These men are easy to talk to and they need nothing more than a loyal partner.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

These men are extremely romantic and he will go out of his way to make you happy. These men are loyal and endearing as partners. Though there are times when they may tend to be a little jealous, they love to cherish their relationship to maximum and make the best use if it.

Will Your Zodiac Sign Be Lucky In Love This Valentine's Day?

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

These guys are known to be the pleasers. They take the role as a partner very seriously and they ensure that they provide their partner with all the emotional and financial backup. Their partners can lean on them for just anything as these guys make great signs for best husbands.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

These men are built to takecare of you which means that they take up the responsibility of their partner in all possible ways. Arguments with these men will be mostly regarding the finances and expenses. But when it comes to loyalty, then these individuals top the list of being the best husbands/partners.

Zodiac Signs That Never Wish To Get Married

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

These guys are the perfect partners when it is all about having fun. They are great partners when it comes to relationships and being loyal. Their fierceness nature can bring in the best protective side of theirs as a partner/husband.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

These guys are great partners. They tend to work at home, spend time with their partners and often spend quality time with their loved ones. They love to make their partners feel loved and they ensure that they treat their lady love with utmost love and respect.

5 Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Difficult People To Date

Gemini: May 21-June 20

These men are tough to get committed, but if you are lucky to get them, then you'll have a dedicated lover for the rest of your life! These men are wonders of nature. But on the other hand, they also tend to get overly sensitive and gloomy when they feel they are being disrespected. All that you need to do is treat them well and they will do the same in return!

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

If your man is of this sign, then you need to know on how they can blow hot and cold at the same time. Their good looks and seductive promises are something that their partners find it to be attractive. One can always feel absolutely secure with him as your faithful partner.

Aries: March 21-April 19

This zodiac sign men are well-protected and financially secure most of the times. But you would be out of line to assume that they will stay faithful to you. It is believed that this sign men are not built for monogamy, and even though they try their hard, they end up in sticky situations.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

This sign men have every intention of fulfilling your dreams. They wish to be the best, but at the same time, they also want you to be the best. Hence one can see them being judgemental about your looks appearance and other factors that can cause tension in the relationship.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

These men are known to be dreamers, and their list of expectations are mostly unrealistic. When these sign men get married, they are believed to have a very strong idea of what they want in their wedding. On the other hand, they are also not as open about discussing any marital issues. Hence conversing with them becomes dicey as they do not wish to discuss issues.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

This sign men are said to be very open, charismatic and very alluring in nature. This characteristic of their friendly nature makes them get involved in flirty nature. These men are so kind that they will end up doing a favour to others and there are chances that this can give a wrong indication to others around.