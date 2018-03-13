Ranking Of Zodiac Signs Based On How Crazy They Treat Their Ex

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

This is the most dangerous sign. One can be assured that these individuals will not trouble you by calling hundred of times in a day. They are the smartest and the craziest among the signs when it comes to handling their ex. They can fake happiness, even when they are boiling from within. They have their eyes around you, even after the breakup. Don't be surprised if you have a feeling that they are watching over you!

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

The egoistic Leo will have a hard time letting others know that their relationship has gone kaput. This will make them go insane. When they go insane, the world faces their wrath and this is something that their ex must beware of. They will not leave any stone unturned, as they will get in touch with them and work on getting things sorted, even if it something to do with their ego. The craziness of theirs comes from the pain that they experience. This is mainly because when they fall in love, they make their partners feel very special and losing them is very traumatic thing for them.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

The twins will disturb you a lot for breaking their heart. Though they might not be in love with you, they will still tell you they are. This is mainly because they fear of moving on alone. They are dependent on holding you back. There would be instances when they will tell you they are okay to be just as friends; but in the very next moment, they take a complete U-turn and tell you on how much they love you. It's their fear of losing you, which will bring in this sort of a polarization in their attitude.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

These individuals are mostly the calm ones but not when they are heart-broken. They pretend to act as if everything is okay with the break-up, as they seem to control their anger. Initially, you will feel that they have moved on, but after a point of time, you will realise that they haven't, when they make you realise on how much they hate you. There are chances that they might even spread rumours about you! So, watch out.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

They are an emotional bunch of individuals. They are the most harmless of the lot, the Pisces ex will not bother you like a psychopath. They will haunt you on how much they love you. They will trouble you with talk about after-life and find peace with you there. They will find out time to let you know how hectic their work schedule is or try to find ways in which they can get to talk to you.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

These guys have one hell of a heart. They would be the last person to cause any kind of a harm to their ex. They are always known to spread love wherever they go. They will suffer on their own when they undergo a heartbreak. There would be times when they might feel revengeful; but, at the same time, they will be too heartbroken to react. There are chances that they will look for a rebound and give you some peace.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

Just like its symbol goat, these individuals are the calm ones. They will get upset but will not cause any harm to their ex. They will try to forget you soon and instead indulge themselves in work and focus more on their personal development. It will be extremely difficult for them initially, but they will get over with the past in their busy schedules.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

They will be in a deep state of shock; but are the least ones to cause trouble to their ex. No matter how much they are in love with you, they will pretend to be fine and will move on faster than you. They never act on impulse. On the other hand, they are always thinking about the weight of their actions, before they do anything wrong.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

It's really hard for the closed ones to even realise that the busy Aquarian just had a break-up. Even though they get hurt, they tend to invest their energies into their work. Work matters to them the most. So, one would not see them on the list of taking revenge. They will devote their time and energy to work as well.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Once these guys have a breakup, they are unlikely to call you even a friend. No matter how much they are hurt, they will tend to stay away from you. Apart from this, they also tend to forgive others, unless you poke them again.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

These guys will get into another relationship soon without even caring about you. They do not get hurt easily and will be casual about the heartbreak. Even though they will feel the pain, they will be quick enough to shrug it off too. Instead, they would invest their energy on exploring the world, and doing some adventurous things.

Aries: March 21-April 19

These guys will not look back for a single moment. They are considered to be the most chilled-out individuals you can have around you. If they feel the relationship is not working out, then they will simply walk out. They need their peace and they also avoid fights.