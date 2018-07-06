Illustrations That Visualise Zodiac Signs As Goddesses

An artist named Emilee Petersmark, who has risen to fame with her famous tour posters for the Michigan-based band, The Accidentals, created images for the zodiac signs as Goddesses.

Emilee had been "vaguely familiar with or aware" of astrology before she even started working on this series. She has done more research for the project over the past year and also discovered a new appreciation for the mythology behind each zodiac sign.

Emilee has created beautiful illustrations of the zodiac signs as Goddesses, and this has delighted the astrology enthusiasts everywhere in the world.

This is a stunning series that reimagines every zodiac sign as a goddess. Check it out...

Aries: March 21-April 19

Emilee revealed that her interpretation of Aries is that they portray a mature attitude and have a wild feel.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Her illustration for Taurus has been "super inspired" by an activist named Emma González, who is a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

She believes Taurus individuals have a prominent sense of strength.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Emilee explained in detail about the Gemini zodiac. She said, "I wanted the twins to seem subtly powerful, almost regal with their rustic crowns." She further added: "It was important to me that none of the women in this series was overtly sexualised, but I wanted to keep some vulnerability and naturalness to this sign."

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Emilee's poster for Cancer has been inspired by the previous experience of hers at the Electric Forest Festival. She added, "I remember loving all the glowing neon in the middle of the dark woods." She said, "I wanted to capture that feeling of finding something otherworldly in the vast wilderness in the middle of the night."

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

Her illustration for Leo has also been used as artwork for The Accidentals' album, "Odyssey". Emilee drew something that looked like the beginning of a journey, where this sign woman is the heroine and is all about to set off in search of something important in life!

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Since Virgo individuals are depicted as a virgin or maiden, the artist has tried to make the sign more youthful. She further explained about her experience while sketching down the illustration. She said, "My first attempt at this poster made the maiden look too timid, so I scrapped it to give her a little more attitude."

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Libra illustrations were based on a Lady Justice sketch that she had drawn in 2017 on the day when President Trump was inaugurated. She explained this drawing as "While I wouldn't call this piece political by any means, drawing Lady Justice as a black woman was a conscious and pointed choice."

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

The "traditional Polynesian-inspired tattoo" on the goddess' back with the "sleek, almost modern elements" is what defines the personality of a Scorpio individual according to the artist.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Emilee tried to give Sagittarius a body type which was more functional in real. She believed it was for someone who "catches her food and fights epic battles."

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Emilee learnt that Capricorn is commonly represented by a mythical creature called a sea goat.

"I wanted to give this poster a murky, dream-like feel, with the harpoon providing an element of conflict with the softness of the living creatures", she said.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

She wanted this sign to feel like a creation myth. She tried to evoke the thought of Egyptian gods and giant Egyptian monuments in this beautiful illustration for the Aquarius sign.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

She played with perspective to make the goddess seem to be more powerful for the Pisces sign. She wanted the female figure in her drawing to be dwarfed by the fish. She hoped that the goddess of this sign would feel "much more human than some of the other signs."

Image Courtesy: Instagram