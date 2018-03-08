Zodiac Signs That Are Ranked To Be The Best Observers

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Virgo is one of the most observant signs of the zodiac. These individuals are great listeners and are really good friends. They naturally know everything about you, but do not be fooled with this assumption! These individuals have a lot of tricks up their sleeves that no other person will know about. They are always looking at the little clues to grasp about the minute details of things around them. Thanks to their incredible ability to pay attention to the smallest of small details, it makes them read others like a book.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

These guys love to observe than being observed. They ensure to take a lot of precautions to make sure that she they have the upper hand when they are getting to know people. They would never reveal everything about themselves to you. The fact about these individuals is that they always have a sneaky eye on you. This creates an ability to predict your next move, as they can read you like a book!

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

These individuals are much more reserved than a lot of the other zodiac signs and this makes it much more easier for them to observe people. They use their quiet, introvert, natural side to sit back and watch everything that is going around you. They have had a lot of time to read your body language and intonations as well.



Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

This is one of the most curious zodiac signs that is seen always looking out for new experiences and to meet new people. They love getting to know people by mingling with them. Being great observers, they can even read the mind of others by noticing their body language. They have the ability to observe you for more than just what everyone else sees on the surface.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

They are able to empathise with the others and anticipate your emotions in no time! They know how to be sensitive to others, as they are so much in touch with their own feelings. Pisces are known to read you like a book, just like we have a best friend who can read our mind.

