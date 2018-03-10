The Four Best Career Options For Zodiac Signs

Aries: March 21-April 19

Being an enthusiastic bunch, who is outspoken and full of ambition, you are a strong-willed individuals who are creative as well. If you're an Aries, you can exhibit your best traits in these fields.

Media - You can voice your strong opinions on TV or radio.

Advertising - You can use your creativity to achieve your goals.

The Military - With your strong will and enthusiasm, you are best suited for this job.

Security Services - While upholding the law and protecting others, you're perfect for this job.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

You are a practical-minded and methodical individual who is also determined, yet patient, dependable, and honest in your own way. You are a great team player. You can exhibit your best traits in these fields.

Banking - You can help others in their finances in a methodical way.

Accounting - Your practicality into the love of numbers will make this job the best option!

Science - Solving Physics problems and showcasing your determination and patience will make you love this job.

Research - Your practical mind to a world of information will make this job easy for you.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

You are an optimistic and inquisitive individual who is also intelligent and energetic. You can exhibit your best traits in these fields.

Travel - Your inquisitiveness and energy will help you to discover new things that most of you are not aware of.

Traveling Sales - You love to experience new places and people with your boundless energies that will keep you hooked up at your work place.

Business - Use your energy and optimism to change a corporation from the ground up.

Nature - Use your intelligence to discover new things about mother nature and keep exploring it.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

You are imaginative and dramatic. Apart from this, you are the philosophical type who is seen nurturing and protecting others. You can exhibit your best traits in these fields.

Law - This is a perfect job for you, since you have the passion for advising others.

Psychology - Nurturing others' feelings and offering sound counselling to others is perfect for you.

Teaching - With your nurturing side along with your philosophy and imagination skills, this is the best work choice.

Nursing - Console and care for those in pain and enjoy working.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

You are spontaneous and social. If you're a Leo, you're an independent thinker and a born leader. You can exhibit your best traits in these fields.

CEO - You channelise your independence into thinking from a leadership position.

Manager - Your spontaneous nature to make important decisions will make this work out for you.

Editor - Lead writers in their craft.

Government Workers - Use your power and disposition to make progressive decisions.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

You are precise and balance your perfectionist tendencies with cheerfulness and wit. You are also hard-working and have a detailed orientation for everything that you come across. You can exhibit your best traits in these fields.

Statistician - You exercise your perfectionism with work ethics.

Medical Researcher - This perk up detail-oriented job will go well with your cheerfulness.

Investigator - Channelise your wit and precision.

Translator - You will help others communicate through your bubbly personality.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

You are diplomatic and charming who is also a sociable person. Apart from this, you are easy-going and cooperative. You will exhibit your best traits in these fields.

Government Workers - You need to channelise your diplomacy into foreign relations.

Negotiators - In this job, you can make the best use of your cooperative nature.

Administrators - Helping others to get along to work better is something that you would love doing.

Lawyers - Using your charm and diplomacy, you can expertly argue in any case.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

You are hard-working and a highly motivated individual who is also resourceful, intuitive, smart and analytical. You will exhibit your best traits in these fields.

Espionage - With your smartness, you will find information and stay out of trouble in this job.

Writing - You would love enjoying weaving insightful stories that can be both fiction and non-fiction with your resourcefulness and intuition.

Physics - Making use of your analytical thinking and motivation, it will keep you content in this job.

Research - Showcasing your analytical thinking and intellect way will make you love your job!

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

You have an upbeat attitude and are full of energy. You will also love to travel and have a strong spiritual side. You will exhibit your best traits in these fields.

Theology - Thrive in your spirituality and love in this job.

Public Relations - Make the best use of your positive attitude and energetic nature.

Sales - Show your energy and upbeat attitude while you are occasionally traveling for work.

Administration - Use your energy and enthusiasm to motivate others.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

You are dependable and reliable, who is also responsible and organised, and are inclined to working hard to meet your goals. You will exhibit your best traits in these fields.

Information Technology - Showcase your organizational skills and clever problem-solving tactics.

Medicine - Achieve your goals, as well as the goals of your patients.

Accounting - Work with both things you love: math and money. Law - Embrace your responsibility and logical thinking.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

You are smart, original thinkers and visionaries. You will exhibit your best traits in these fields.

Astronomy - Take your unique ideas to the ends of the universe by enjoying this job.

Arts - Showcase your vision through different arts like poetry, music, or acting.

History - Work toward your goal of a better future based on our past and enjoy something that you have been interested in.

Aviation - Using your intellect and work ethics, you can navigate the skies.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

You're generous, love people, and are sensitive. These individuals are also artistic, versatile and compassionate. You will exhibit your best traits in these fields.

Philanthropist - You will exhibit your generosity and compassion for others.

Artist - You can express all your compassion and versatility through music, painting, or literature.

Hairstylist - Show your creativity, as well as meet people and make them happy by doing this job.

Justice - Share your compassion, generosity, and sensitivity to uphold the law. We bet, you will love this job!