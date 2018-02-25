Powerful Mantras Based On Your Zodiac Signs

According to Agni Purana, an ancient literary text of India reveals about astrology as being science and not just a belief. It states: "Astrology is not a belief but a clear science."
Today, in this article, we reveal you about the best mantra that you need to follow based on your zodiac sign.
These powerful mantras will help in making your life better and it is based on the purans.
Chanting these mantras creates positive flow of energy in one's surroundings if recited appropriately.
So before you chant these powerful mantras, you need to follow the basic rules like mantras should be chanted either in the morning after taking the bath or in the evening after cleaning hands and feet.
Check out the mantras based on your zodiac sign below...
Aries:
This sign is known for its demanding and stubborn nature. Reading this mantra often can transform their arrogant energies in a positive way.
|| Om Aing Kleeng Sauh ||
Taurus:
This is a mantra that this zodiac sign needs to follow without fail to control their overspending nature.
|| Om Hreeng Kleeng Shreeng ||
Gemini:
This zodiac sign's proud and at times mean nature can be calmed with the chanting of the following Mantra.
|| Om Shreeng Aing Sauh ||
Cancer:
The sudden mood swings and being emotional over silly reasons can be controlled when this sign chants this mantra.
||Om Aing Kleeng Shreeng ||
Leo:
These self-obsessed and highly temperamental individuals can soothe their senses to a very large extent by chanting this mantra.
|| Om Hreeng Shreeng Sauh ||
Virgo:
They always look for solitude as their highly critic nature does not let them have friends. When they recite this mantra, it will help them connect with the right things of the Universe:
|| Om Shreeng Aing Sauh ||
Libra:
This sign is also known as one of the most confused sign of the zodiac sign. They also lack concentration. Chanting this mantra can make them focus and ambitious in life.
|| Om Hreeng Kleeng Shreeng ||
Scorpio:
This sign individuals are ferocious and aggressive when things do not happen according to them. Chanting the following mantra can help them stay calm and composed in difficult times.
||Om Aing Kleeng Sauh ||
Sagittarius:
The taunting nature of this sign can be controlled if they recite the following mantra regularly.
||Om Hreeng Kleeng Sauh ||
Capricorn:
The attitude of this sign which is often considered to be rude can be brought down if they recite the given mantra on daily basis:
|| Om Aing Kleeng Hreeng Shreeng Sauh ||
Aquarius:
This sign is known to be poor decision makers as their decisions often come from their hearts. To avoid unwanted wrong decisions, they need to chanting the following mantra as it can instil a feeling of cautiousness in them:
|| Om Hreeng Aing Kleeng Shreeng ||
Pisces:
They love to escape from any given situations. They tend to remain detached from the world, which is not a wise thing to do! To connect with the world they live in, they must chant the following mantra!
|| Om Hreeng Kleeng Sauh ||
