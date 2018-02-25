Powerful Mantras Based On Your Zodiac Signs

According to Agni Purana, an ancient literary text of India reveals about astrology as being science and not just a belief. It states: "Astrology is not a belief but a clear science."

Today, in this article, we reveal you about the best mantra that you need to follow based on your zodiac sign.

These powerful mantras will help in making your life better and it is based on the purans.

Chanting these mantras creates positive flow of energy in one's surroundings if recited appropriately.

So before you chant these powerful mantras, you need to follow the basic rules like mantras should be chanted either in the morning after taking the bath or in the evening after cleaning hands and feet.

Check out the mantras based on your zodiac sign below...