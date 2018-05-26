Who Were You In Your Past Life, Based On Your Zodiac

When we are in love we wish that our partner remains the same in our next birth as well! But have you thought what kind of person you were in the last birth?

Well, according to astrology, we are here to reveal the details of what each zodiac sign was in its past birth.

Check them out as you would be surprised to know about your previous birth.

Do note: These predictions are based on the characteristics of each zodiac sign. So go ahead and find out...

Aries: March 21-April 19 - A Warrior

The Aries individuals have a warrior instinct within them and they are those individuals who do not know how to quit. They are someone whose personality is defined as persevering, relentless. They are a survivor who never runs away from a fight but the one who takes the odd on and deals with them.

In their previous birth, these individuals were probably a warrior, a knight, or a fighter.

Taurus: April 20-May 20: A Leader

A Taurean individual is a person who is opinionated and stands firm in his/her decision. They know what it takes to lead from the front. These individuals are someone who can lead by example but they are gentle souls which also means that they give credit to people for their success.

In their previous birth, these individuals were probably a leader, a pioneer, or an explorer.

Gemini: May 21-June 20: Healer

A Gemini individual has a golden heart which bleeds for those in need. These individuals are a caring soul which feels the pain of others deeply and a sharp mind. They exactly know how to succor those whose who are in pain. They have a soul which seeks the well-being of others and they do this so selflessly.

In their previous birth, these individuals were probably they were either a healer or an apothecary who gave others comfort when in pain.

Cancer: June 21-July 22: Diplomat

A Cancerian individual is someone who is highly adaptable, and also has a sharp mind. They are tactful by nature. These individuals are good at reading the situations and acting accordingly. They tend to excel at the art of creating the best out of a bad situation and they exactly know how to turn a situation to their advantage.

In their previous birth, these individuals were probably they were a highly skilled diplomat or a person of high negotiating capabilities.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23: An Artist

A Leo individual is highly expressive and emotional at the same time. They know what their heart desires for and they exactly know how they can achieve them but the most important asset is their ability to make the world see things from others perspective in life.

In their previous birth, these individuals were probably they were either an artist, a painter or a sculptor who transformed the world in their own image.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23: A Thinker

A Virgo individual is someone who lives life in their own thoughts. They have a world of their own, in their head, which they would have created for themselves. Their thoughts, ideas, and perspectives are something that matters a lot to them and they value the opinions of others as well.

In their previous birth, these individuals were probably they were a thinker, or a philosopher, or a counselor of high esteem.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23: Judicious

A Libra individual has the capability of judging things even-handedly. Their soul does not possess bias, and this is something that defines their personality. They do not thrive in prejudices but they believe in the equality of all and fairness in deeds. In their previous birth, these individuals were probably they were a judicious person, or a judge, or a magistrate or even an adjudicator.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22: An Assassin

A Scorpio individual is a pack a mean sting. They have a personality which no one can suspect of because of the calm nature that they reflect but there's a dangerous side of theirs which only a few people know. These individuals are someone who can go for the kill if unwittingly they are provoked and they can be ruthless at it.

In their previous birth, these individuals were probably they were an assassin, a killer, who killed for the good.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22: A Writer

A Sagittarian individual is someone who has a world of expression bursting to come out. These individuals are someone who is blessed with talent and the hard work it needs to reach the full potential. On the other hand, their expressive powers and their creative soul can find an outlet through words or music.

In their previous birth, these individuals were probably they were either an author or a musician.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20: The Protector

A Capricorn individual is someone who is a protector of those weaker than them. They have a heart which is blessed with the love for those who cannot do a thing for them and these individuals have a soul which would forever stand for those who can never stand for themselves.

In their previous birth, these individuals were probably they were either a protector or a savior.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18: The Inspirer

Aquarian individual generally become an inspiration for others. These individuals are someone who is driven to excel and motivated to succeed but they tend to do it in a way that motivates others to follow their lead. These individuals are someone who gives others the hope that they too can do much more than what they are doing now.

In their previous birth, these individuals were probably they were a motivator, a leader, or a pioneer.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20: The Visionary

A Pisces individual sees the world from a different point of view. They are not the one to conform to social norms but someone who sets their own path. They have a different idea for the world that they wish to live in and a different vision for the society.

In their previous birth, these individuals were probably they were a visionary and someone who broke barriers to create something new.