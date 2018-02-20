Highly Addictive Personalities Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Gemini: May 21-June 20

These guys are known to develop addictions faster than any other signs. They can be addicted to just anything in this world! Their addictions are a little bizarre as they can be hoarders who are known to be collectors of various things that do not have any purpose or use. They are said to be very good at keeping up with their addictions. Though this addiction is harmless and useless, it can turn out to be quite annoying for their partners.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

They are susceptible to peer pressure more than what any other sign experiences. These individuals are very stubborn people and if they get addicted to something then they will ensure that they achieve it at any cost. When these individuals are motivated, it is very difficult to handle since they do not let anything come in their way. They should be highly careful of what kind of influence their peers have on them, as they might not be liking it. These individuals can be addicted to drugs or alcohol at some point of time.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

These guys never really understand their addictions. They do not realise about their addictions, unless it does the damage. Quitting for them is a very difficult task as they do not realise their addictions in the first place. If you know an individual of this sign, then you would realise that they are not aware of their addiction but they think that they might have a problem with their own self. All that you need to do is try and talk to them and explain on how they might not be aware of their harmful addictions.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

These individuals are indecisive people who will get addicted to different things. They seem to get addicted to material things and they have the tendency to become materialistic. They are also known to be obsessive about the things that they like. Their obsession is a little more than the other zodiac signs.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

These individuals are addicted to emotions and feelings. They are always looking for an emotional support. It is an odd thing that these individuals are addicted to only feelings. They are always seen chasing some kind of an emotion or the other.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

These individuals are addicted to games in general. One must accept this unique addiction about them or there are chances that they will not accept you. On the other hand, they can also be quite addicted to gambling.