The One Thing You Should Ask For A Raise, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

During the time of appraisal, there are many untold things that we often miss telling our bosses. From the pending leaves due to working on a different project to some unfinished tasks, we wish to say many more things but we tend to forget about it.

Here, in this article, we are revealing to you about that one particular thing that you need to tell your boss during appraisal, as it is important! There are times that you might miss speaking at the right time, and hence we reveal to you the things you need to do before asking for an appraisal.

These predictions are based on your sun sign and here we are revealing to you the one thing that you should do before you ask for a raise this year.

So, go ahead and check out on the various things that you need to think of before asking for a raise, as per your zodiac...

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries individuals need to give yourself some permission to relax. You are already a model professional who needs to think of the appraisal meeting to trick your brain out of feeling anxious about it. On the day of meeting, before you leave for work, take some deep breaths, meditate on your worth, and ensure that you feel your brain clears out and you focus on what needs to be spoken. Tell your boss the exact reasons why you deserve that higher pay.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Taurus individuals do not have to let yourself settle down while asking for a good hike! Yes, though your comfort zone is sacred territory, you need to remember that while you may be inclined on not trying to create chaos by budging on your hike, you must ask for it anyhow. You are an individual who knows how incredible your actual worth is, so it is safe to have a word with the boss before settling on what you are being offered.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals seem to definitely benefit the most from this appraisal season. No matter what happens, you tend to have faith in your ability to roll with the punches and figure out on a new strategy if you have to.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancer individuals need to separate their empathic tendency from their objective goal. There are chances that you are worried that your boss will feel like they are letting you down if they are not able to give you the raise that you have been expecting for the season. Your tendency to consider about others emotions is a gift, but this is one instance that you are willing to fight for yourself as objectively as possible. So go ahead and ask your boss on what you think you deserve the best.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

If you are a Leo, then you need to pick three killer things that you need to brag about yourself, and make those the main focuses of your appraisal discussion with your boss. You have never had any kind of trouble expressing your worth, so when you go in for that meet, go in with specifics that will do all the talking. If that is not enough, then you need to keep advocating for yourself.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

For Virgo individuals, you need to focus on framing your accomplishments in a way that can make them shine. You tend to be self-deprecating even when you are asked to talk about your own good qualities, so avoid being afraid to brag about yourself! All that you need to do is just own whatever you have done, and let the universe take care of the rest.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Libra individuals need to ground yourself by remembering the specifics of what exactly you want. As an individual of this sign, you are prone to distraction, or letting yourself get easily swayed. So, if your boss has tactics to move from the subject of your appraisal and instead wishes to offer you an alternative, you tend to take it up as you will be ready, though. But, if you center yourself on what really matters to you, this positive energy is something that will carry over in the coming months.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Scorpio individuals need to expect everything. There are times when you tend to get stuck in your mind about how things should go that you forget to watch how they are going. The fact is that, you tend to raise negotiations rarely. If things tend to go as planned, then you need to prepare yourself for all possible scenarios. If there are chances that you still do not anticipate on what actually happens, then you need to keep your focus on your accomplishments, and trust on making things work the way you wish for them to happen. Hence, putting forth your appraisal discussion with your boss will not go wrong.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

For the Sagittarius individuals, you need to play back the story of what got you here. This is the hike that you have likely been wanting for a while now, and telling your boss that, can be very anxiety inducing. All that you need to do is tell your superiors the highlights, from start to finish. This has been a journey, not a sprint, and this will help them fully appreciate you and give you something that you deserve.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Capricorn individuals need to ask for a higher number than they had originally planned for. This is something that all signs should follow. Since you are such a hard-worker, you sometimes need to focus more on that than the worth of that work. You need to settle on a fair number by consulting with friends and be firm in representing yourself. Your logical nature and love of facts is something that can only help you there.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Aquarius individuals need to lean into their feelings about their potential raise. Your defensive move might be to reflexively detach yourself from any kind of stressful scenarios. Advocating for yourself may not be one of them. So, this is the perfect time, when you can come out in open, and be as honest as possible about what you want to get out of the company and what number you think is suitable for your position. You might find up a little more than your usual comfort zone, but this is something that you would be glad you did!

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Pisces individuals need to rehearse on what exactly you want to say before you go into the room. There are times when you have a tendency to underestimate your ownself. The unexpected anxiety in the heat of the moment is something that will affect you, and preparation is your first line of defense. You need to realise that you are a hard-worker with a huge heart. Remember that you are not the only one on your side, who can make the magic happen. Hence, opening about the entire appraisal expectation is very much needed to get the desired results.