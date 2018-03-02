Life Predictions Based On Zodiac Signs

Aries: March 21-April 19

People born under this sign are ruled by Mars. They share a great adventurous spirit. They are born leaders who have a lot of concern for others. On the other hand, they are fearless and brave. They are also an enthusiastic lover. They best get along with zodiac signs of Taurus and Virgo.

They need to be cautious about some health-related diseases like fever, nosebleed, facial diseases and cerebral inflammation.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

People who are born under this zodiac sign are often said to be stubborn individuals with a steadiness of the bull. They are known to achieve anything that they wish to desire for in life. On the other hand, they do not make friends so easily. The little friends that they make would be very faithful to them throughout their life. On work front, they'll do well as a manager and they are most suitable for career in the fields of politics, banking, farming, sculpturing and music.

The best-suited match for this sign individual is from the same sun sign.

The Well-balanced Individuals As Per Zodiac Signs

Gemini: May 21-June 20

People born under this sign are dual minded, complex to understand and they often are said to give contradictory statements. They are known to be highly affectionate, generous and courteous. They are known to help the suffering and poor. On the other hand, they are versatile enough to adjust well in any given situation.

These individuals are known to suffer from pulmonary troubles, asthma, nervous disorders, etc. They best get along with the zodiac sign Aquarius.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

People of this zodiac sign are ruled by the Moon. They will demonstrate an empathy for others. When they become emotional, they will be troubled a lot to withdraw from the scene. On the other hand, they lack faith and confidence.

They best get along with the zodiac signs of Capricorn and Scorpio.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

They are highly brave, creative and pleasure-loving. They are known to be highly social. Apart from this, they are generous and courteous in nature. Through their power and persistence, they will always rule the world. On the other hand, they will always dislike manual labour and are said to be very ambitious. They will prefer a partner who shares the same interest.

They best get along with the zodiac sign Aquarius.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Individuals who are born under this sign are ruled by Mercury. They are perfectionists by nature and will love being methodical and precise in all their dealings. On the other hand, they are a good communicators who can solve all the issues amicably without letting them get worse. Apart from this, they are easy going, reliable and studious in all undertakings. They will do well in the fields of languages, science and arts. On the health front, they will face health-related issues related to the intestine, diarrhoea, dysentery, appendicitis and constipation.

They get along best with the zodiac sign Pisces.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

They are born diplomats who are ruled by the planet of Venus. They always like to please others and seek balance and harmony in the world. They are highly charming, sociable and pleasing in all their relationships. They are very sensitive to the needs of people and they will go that extra mile to satisfy others. They will find the most successful career in the fields of fashion or interior designing, administration, law and criticism.

They best get along with the zodiac sign Taurus.

The Best Long-term Partners According To Zodiac

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

These individuals have a magnetic personality which can be so mysterious at times. They always long for emotional intimacy and they are calm most of the times. They will be uncontrollable when they lose their cool. Such anger will often create eternal enemies for them. The most common health issues that they would face are those of the colon and urethra.

They best get along with the zodiac sign Taurus.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

They belong to the fire sign and are ruled by Jupiter. They are said to be highly impulsive and inquisitive. They will always try to balance loyalty and sense of freedom. They will shine well in vocations related to administration, public relations, music and science. They will find happiness only with highly tolerant and well-organized individuals.

They best get along with the zodiac signs Aquarius and Libra.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

They are ruled by Saturn and they are ambitious by nature. They wish to reach great heights in life. They are never tired of hard work and are not susceptible to any disease easily. They love to take up challenges and work through them diligently with persistence. On the other hand, though they will make loyal friends, they are cold at times.

They best get along with the zodiac sign Taurus.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

This sign is ruled by Uranus. They are big investors with a technical wizard. They always find great ideas that are unconventional. They love technology, computers and aeroplanes. They are silent at times but might burst into anger at times.

They best get along with the zodiac sign Capricorn.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

This sign is ruled by Neptune. Their intuition level is very strong and they have a lot of empathy for others. They are very open to any suggestion, whether good or bad, and they are likely to sacrifice their best for the sake of others. On the other hand, they are very good listeners and keen observers.

They best get along with the zodiac sign Aquarius.