Weekly Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign: 1st-7th April, 2018

weekly predictions (April 1-7)

Here are the major changes that you need to know about. So, check out these weekly predictions (April 1-7) and find out on the facts and things that you need to know about your zodiac sign.

Check out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: March 21-April 19

There are few ups and downs that you would face in your financial status. Yet on the other hand, you will be able to execute new plans both in your personal as well as professional life. On the work front, you will be able to make large profits with your creativity and artistic ideas. On the other hand, businessmen will also succeed in expanding their business ventures.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

This week seems to be very good in terms of your profession. You will get to taste the desired profit and success through this week. Your bosses seem to be pleased with you. On the other hand, your financial position seems to be good and you will lead a luxurious life through the week and in the coming days as well.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

This week seems to be a period to seek guidance or counseling on the difficult issues of life. You need to meditate, study, plan and execute the energies of life, and not resist them. Your inner-self is just beginning to extend its root system, so it can begin absorbing the life nutrients that are necessary for your emotional growth.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

A difficult waiting period seems to have gotten over. Communication will be the key for this week and you would discover that you have the intellect and originality to create a project your way. On the other hand, you will discover a new audience, as it will help you to make your dreams turn into reality.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

You need to think twice before you allow your pride to stand in your way. Otherwise, it can cause chaos in your life. On the other hand, if you are a holding an important position at work, then you will show great interest in your activities, whereby you will benefit a lot.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

This week is the period of change and adjustments. On the work front, your career prospects seem to improve and using the right kind of words while dealing with higher authorities will help boost your career tremendously. On the romance front, you seem to be a bit confused in love life.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

This week is the perfect time for you to pull back, rest and review about the past period of growth and activity. But it is perfect time to draw up a game plan for the coming days. You need to start the process of deep examination and meditation to avoid any conflicts.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

You would experience mixed results in the work that you have been doing. The negative events seem to be more when compared to the positive happenings. On the other positive side, you tend to have sudden wealth gain. You need to step back and assess the present hurdles instead of focusing on your goals. This will give you a clarity of things falling in its place.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

This week seems to hold your hopes of large-scale improvement in different directions. You will finally be able to take lead and shape your circumstances to your own betterment. On the other hand, you will be more egotistical and have to be on your guard against being too selfish.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

You will be able to give a proper guidance and advise to others. There are many chances that you may be a part of a religious celebration in the family. This will give you immense mental peace and satisfaction. Apart from this, you will also experience an unexpected expenditure, which is indicated this week.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

You will experience motivation to improve your position and place in the world. Energy and force are bestowed upon you during this period. On the other hand, you should use this power in a creative and constructive way.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

With this week's start, things seem to get started for you. The coming week will be a harmonious period ahead for you. On the other hand, you will also gain a lot due to your natural leadership traits. On the romance front, love seem to be great as well.