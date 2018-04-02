Monthly Zodiac Predictions For April

Here, we bring to you the dose of the monthly predictions that you need to know about your zodiac signs.

The monthly predictions for April for all the 12 zodiac signs reveal about how much the stars favour you in matters of finance, career, business, personal life and a lot more!

So, go ahead and read about your monthly predictions for your sun signs. Do note these predictions are based on your sun signs and not moon sign.

Aries: March 21-April 19

With the sun in Pisces until the 14th of April, you may not feel like the usual you. It is totally okay for you to feel a degree of self-doubt and a lack of self-confidence. Though this may be an uncomfortable period for you, but remember that tough times do not last for long. As the sun moves into your sign, it serves as more of a driving force and positive influence in your life. Your natural exuberance shines through. On the planetary move, Mercury is seen moving into Aquarius on the first of this month where it remains until the 9th of May. This move suggests monetary gain. On the travel front, this is a wonderful time to travel. This is an incredible period for couples, whether they are going to be married or already are. On the 20th, Venus seems to move into pleasure-seeking Taurus, and it is predicted that you may make monetary gains from overseas.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

This month starts with the sun in your sign, which indicates that you will make a huge investment such as a home or vehicle. You are mostly likely to buy things, which indicate your status level. On the 14th, as the sun seems to move in, you will experience an energy boost. Earth and fire combination seems to create an unstoppable mixture of energy, which will yield strong results. As Mercury seems to remain in the unconventional Aquarius, you are drawn to intellectual pursuits. As the Venus seems to transit into your sign, it indicates a favourable phase.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

With the sun in your sign, your brilliant mind seems to be bolstered, and you tend to effortlessly have powerful thoughts that can give you success. On the romance front, you tend to feel completely unbridled and free. This may unleash some powerful passions. With the planetary movement of sun on the 14th, energy will work well with your flair. This month seems to be a brilliant period for you, as you tend to be enthusiastic throughout the month. With Mercury continuing in Aquarius, you tend to be alert. You may feel restless. As Venus transits in your sign, it indicates a need for travel. As the Venus moves into Taurus on the 20th, it lends you a grounding energy which will gain you more success all throughout the month.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

As the month starts, the position of Jupiter indicates that you may feel vulnerable and insecure. However, your optimistic side is enough to take on challenges which will come your way. You will be happy and content to be around your family and loved ones and also spend a good time with them all through the month. By the end of the month, you might start to get a bit impatient, so remain calm and do not lose your temper. Though you tend to sail through your vulnerable side, good news is on the cards this month as well. You are likely to see improvements in almost all phases of your life and will find this to be a very exciting month professionally. Although on the other hand, the difficult situations you would face will be under control, manageable and dramatically improved. This is due to the favourable Saturn. On the work-front, your workload is likely to shoot up and make you feel frustrated. All that you need to do is explore all avenues that seem to land in your lap late this month. Things seem to settle down by the month's end.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

The impact of the sun in your sign makes you feel more anxious and sentimental. These anxieties are mostly related to your family. You tend to worry about the health of them. Allow yourself time to relax from these emotions. As the sun moves into Aries on the 14th, it will be a great period for you. You tend to be more interested in a spiritual path. As Mercury is seen in Aquarius, it urges you to take care of your health. It is essential for you to tune in with your body and understand its needs and limitations. On the 20th, when Venus moves into Taurus, you will make romantic relationships and also make good friends. There is a possibility of a new love finding its way to you.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

As the sun remains in Pisces, you may feel misunderstood by your partner. You need to start thinking about your communication style and take time to speak and listen to others as well. On the other hand, you might bring any unresolved conflict and tension into your working life. As the sun moves into Aries, it will make it easier for you to speak with sincerity though you may not be confident. On the planetary move, it is seen that as Mercury seems to be in Aquarius, you will enjoy good health. On the romance front, as Venus seems to be in Aries, you may feel tense and rushed. You need to take time to focus on your breathing. As Venus moves into Taurus on the 20th, you seem to be satisfied in important aspects.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

With the sun in Pisces, the health problems that have been bothering you in the past gradually seem to improve and bring in relief in all aspects like physically, mentally and emotionally, yet you are advised to take precautions and care. On the 14th, as the sun seems to move into Aries, it triggers tensions and conflicts in love life. Due to this, you tend to long for partnership and enduring connections. Take time to focus on the area of your life and see how you can improve it. You will also take a break and go on a long trip. With Mercury in Aquarius, your mind seems to be confused, as you tend to feel pulled in many directions. It is a good idea to take a step back to look at the bigger picture than focus on smaller issues. Learning on how to play a part in making a positive impact is vital to you. As the Venus moves into Aries on the 20th, it indicates parenthood.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

With the sun in Pisces, your elemental qualities seem to be heightened and as a result, you will gain fame or recognition of some sort. In love life, you need to progress cautiously, as there is no need to rush. As the sun moves into Aries on the 14th, you tend to become victorious and successful against any kind of challenges. You are an unstoppable force and there is no other month better than this. With Mercury in Aquarius, you tend to spend quality time with your parents and you have a thirst for knowledge. The impact of Venus in Aries seems to make love feel unstable. Apart from all this, on the 20th, as the Venus is seen moving into Taurus, you tend to draw affection and love from your loved ones.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

With the sun in Pisces, you would experience luck, joy and your financial situation improves due to the hard work. You are not known to be wise with money. This month, you may develop strategies to be more sensible with your monetary decisions. Your two priorities this month are education and family. You may also feel a sense of 'fate', as things seem to happen because they are designed to happen. With Mercury in Aquarius, there may be a feeling of anxiety or worry. On the other front, as Venus transits into Aries, you need to ensure that kids will bring happy news. This is a great time to start a new course. As Venus moves into Taurus, on the 20th, you tend to take short trips.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

With the sun in Pisces, the tension and anxiety level seem to increase, especially around family, parents and children. On the work front, you tend to feel enthusiastic and may be more relatable. Your love life seems to be great. On the planetary move, the sun seems to move into Aries, and as a result, it can bring in changes in both your professional and personal lives. You need to adjust and re-route, which can bring in very good results. As Mercury is seen in Aquarius, this month is excellent for you in terms of your education and intelligence. You tend to express yourself in such a way that others find you to be an example of encouragement and helpful nature when it comes to your ambitions. As Venus is seen moving into Taurus, you tend to feel happy.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

With the sun in Pisces, this month is predicted as a romantically excellent period for you. You seem to deepen your connection with your partner in all possible ways. According to the planetary move, the sun is seen moving into Aries and you find yourself being proactive and productive in all areas of life. Your mood and attitude is enthusiastic, especially when you see opportunities all around you. This month seems to be the best time to do something that you've always wanted to do. With Mercury in Aquarius, you may find it hard to concentrate at work. On the other hand, Venus in Aries brings a cordial relationship with young siblings and in romance, which can strengthen passionate relationships with others. As Venus moves into Taurus on the 20th, you find that serious issues seem to reach a resolution. On the other hand, you need to reach out to those whom you trust and respect, as it can help you with their wisdom and love.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

The sun seems to be in your own sign this month. Your energy is soft, yielding and your inner life seems to be rich. You need to be careful that you are not lost in the world of fantasy. On the other hand, all you need to do is find a way to bring that rich world of yours to life. On the planetary moves, it is seen that the sun is seen moving into Aries, you tend to feel confident and romantic. Apart from this, it is a good time to travel or make a career change. As Mercury is seen in Aquarius, you tend to feel distracted in love-life. Apart from this, there might be some issues around money. With Venus in Aries, you are seen enjoying the quality time with family and maintain strong health. As Venus moves into Taurus on the 20th, it gives you a laid-back attitude and a desire to sit back and smell the roses.