Zodiac Predictions For The Month Of February

Aries: March 21-April 19

February being the month of love and romance is going to be extra special as long as the individuals don't get too seriously involved with their partners. They are unstoppable in their career. Though there would be people who would try to control them, they need to let go of them.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

The month's start will not go as these individuals would expect it to go. They always seem to be messing up with things around them. But by mid-month, they will see things falling into place and by the month's end, they will find the results that they have been looking for since long.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

The first half of the month will be a breeze for this zodiac sign. They will exude a romantic charm, which others would not be able to resist. The last week of the month will be a battle, which they would lose in any way. Hence, they need to accept the way things come their way and not take an effort towards making it work, as they would fail.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

The tensions and the feeling of being hurt will make them get into a retreat into their shell and hide from the world for the first 2 weeks of the month. They need to watch out for the money issues, as it can cause arguments in the relationships. The end of the month can bring a nice career opportunity that they have been waiting for.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

This is the month for this zodiac sign. From looking good to feeling good, they have luck and love on their side. They need to watch out for some communication problems during the second week of the month. Otherwise, the month seems to be quite smooth for this sign.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

This month will be a good month for love and romance. They will be better able to communicate their needs and desires. This would be the time, when their friends would want to lean on their shoulders. On the other hand, arguments will lead to better understandings.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

This month, the love life of this zodiac sign will be nothing less than a roller-coaster ride. It will be filled with ups and downs and even loop-the-loops! All that they need to do is hang on tight and not try to fall down. This month will be a great month to start a new project with their co-workers. A bad flu might sideline you at the most inconvenient time.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

They are stuck on a track for this month, where they feel like they are born to just work, work and only work! Even on the personal relationship front, they feel like 'work' right now. By the end of the month, they will see the results of all their work and it will bring in a lot of satisfaction. They need to make healthy changes for the betterment of their lives.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

They will have a tough time deciding between their heart and soul. They will be the stars in the field of romance for this month. They will be filled with creative and physical energy. They need to be careful. They need to watch out on sports-related energy.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

They need to watch out on arguments over money, as it can get ugly and worse. If they value their relationships, then they need to keep money out of it. There are chances of getting a bonus.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

These individuals will fly high this month. Their social and love life will offer fun and surprises. These individuals will get a gift out of the blue. They will be the shining star at work, as the projects that they would handle would be successful. Don't neglect any problems that have been delayed for a while now. It's time to fix it.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

This month will mark a fresh start for these individuals. They will find themselves to be more focused at work and school, and their creativity will be off the charts for this month. If their love life has been a concern, they need to stop worrying. The walls that they have put around their heart will soon crash down, as they would meet the love of their lives.