Best Love-making Tips According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: March 21-April 19

These guys are impulsive and have a rapid burst of passion, which will leave both the partners wondering as to what just happened! On the other hand, they will experience sudden eruptions of desire that can lead to surprising intimate sessions with their partner!

Tip: Do not stop your sudden urges, as things may tend to get boring!

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Slow and sensual is what these individuals enjoy the most. They like to enjoy every touch, as it comes. So a quickie is something that one can never expect from them!

Tip: Try some tantric sex practices, as it will help in increasing the concentration power even more.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Being vocal defines these individuals. There is nothing that can get them going more than a little dirty talk or a sultry "sext". All that they need is just a sultry text and they are ignited.

Tip: While having dirty talks, they can improvise on trying new tricks, as their partners would get bored with the same trick.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Being an emotional sign, these guys love it when they get down. They enjoy the intensity between the sheets when they are made to be felt like the only person in the world!

Tip: Crank up the heat by lighting up a couple of candles for some optimal romance.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

These fiery Leos are declarative and performative when it comes to sex. They love lavish dates or have over-the-top expressions of adoration for their partners. Since they concentrate more on their side of pleasure, their partners are not that satisfied.

Tip: Mutual ways of satisfying each other should work. They need to concentrate on the needs of their partners as well, since it is not an monotonous act!

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

They are surprisingly playful in bed. There is always a new position that will bring them closer to their partner, as they are ready and willing to try it.

Tip: Kamasutra tips should ideally be your inspiration.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

They are demanding, but, on the other side, they are also incredibly generous at love-making. They love to treat their partners like works of art, in which they adore both their bodies and minds.

Tip: You need to pick up a toy that matches your everyday flair for the finer things in life.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

They are a sucker for steamy, cinematic-style sex! They crave for immediacy, magnetism, and a little bit of danger in a partner.

Tip: They need to explore less of porn sites, as their partners might disappoint them!

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

They are always up for trying something new, in and out of the bedroom. They view intimacy as an opportunity for discovery and intellectual expansion of their ownself.

Tip: Move the intimacy outdoors, as it would give you the extra pleasure.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

They approach sex with determination and dedication. When the time comes to heat things up, they are more than happy to surrender and have fun!

Tip: Use more of toys during the foreplay.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

They are known for their humanitarianism, innovation, and nonconformist thoughts. On the other hand, they are detached and aloof when it comes to intimacy. They are rebels at heart, so anything that breaks the rules can turn them on!

Tip: Stop avoiding any gadgets to get intimate, as it may become monotonous.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

They are known to have absorbed all of the wisdom, knowledge, pain, and joy in life. Sex is extremely spiritual for them. They love to experience intensity, as they crave for it.

Tip: Stepping up your role-playing to the next level can spice up your relationship.