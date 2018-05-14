Weekly Zodiac Predictions For 14th-20th May, 2018

With the help of accurate weekly astrology predictions, it gets easier for us to understand what we can expect from the week and how our week would go by.

In the weekly astrology predictions, our astro experts reveal to us about the single idea of the supportive planetary positions for the week, for our particular zodiac sign.

The weekly forecast can make you aware of the possible health issues having the potential to trouble you. We can get forewarned about a positive or negative aspect of the planetary positions through the weekly forecast.

Check on to know what your stars hold for the week and how you'd spend your coming week.

Note: These predictions are based on the sun signs.

Aries: March 21-April 19

If your sign is Aries, then during the week, you will find your mind work like a magnet when it comes to making career or its related decisions. The time demands you to ask for assistance from others, so do not hesitate in making quick decisions, as you may be a source of advice to someone else. On the other hand, you could be promoted as well.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

If your sign is Taurus, then this will be your lucky week in terms of finances. You seem to benefit from a windfall or find a new way to make money. You need to remember that boasting about self-achievements will definitely repel people from you. You need to also understand that what belongs to you will not go anywhere. On the love front, you and your love though may not be ready to dive into an intimate relation, but maintaining the charm through a distance can keep the spark on for a longer time.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

If your sign is Gemini, you may take a different path at work this week. You could be up against very sly and convincing people and there are chances that you might be forced to take a major financial decision. Bonding of emotional importance is favoured during the week. You need to be prepared to experience the fantasy of dating in the extreme form. Your light-hearted attitude and child-like behaviour will be a benefit to an extent.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

If your sign is Cancer, then your mind seems to drift away from work for a while and you'll seem to find it difficult to concentrate during the week. You tend to deal aggressively when it comes to financial negotiations. You need to remember that transformation of any kind is needed for innovation, as it promotes creativity. On the other hand, a rush of positive energy seems to drive you into action. Don't let go of this artistic side of yours and take this opportunity to keep exploring any form of an art which can interest you.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

If Leo is your sun sign, then you will experience many distractions. An undercurrent of a sudden change is now surfacing in your professional life. Do note that an unfinished financial matter may need your immediate attention. All you need to do is find in yourself the passion you already possess and the determination you know you carry and invest a little time on your love and friends.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

If your sign is Virgo, then during the week, you may want to hang around an opponent in order to find out their weaknesses. Though it may take you a while to regroup, the results will be astonishing. On the other hand, you may find yourself in an unwanted situation this week; hence you need to be careful of your steps ahead. Interference on your end with your partner may lead you into a dispute, which had nothing to do with you in the first place. So, be careful of what is coming your way.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

If Libra is your sign, then in this week, you need to take the middle-of-the-road approach, as it is best where money is concerned this week. You are likely going through a transformation with regard to your attitude and behaviour towards life. On the other hand, you need to guard yourself against hasty decisions and reject the 'wonderful' investment proposals coming your way. It is necessary to be cautious about taking new steps on what and how you will implement your plans during the week. You need to take time to explore a new experience, purely on the spiritual level as well.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

If your sign is Scorpio, then you seem to be more concerned about making some domestic improvements during the week. If people will be affected by your plans, then you need to make sure that you keep them fully informed. It is time for you to be joyous and walk confidently. Days full of happiness just don't come that easy, so enjoy it to the fullest. Live the life to the fullest and share your happiness with your loved ones.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

If your sign is Sagittarius, then actions and emotions seem to be out of sync during the week's start. You might have an argument with your lover, which would be taken care of well by a following heated intimate session between you two. You need to attend to the details and find out a solution for the problems that you would face during the week. It is better to give up on your ego at times when it is about resolving some discords.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

If your sign is Capricorn, then you will have a new project that begins this week. Work seems to be challenging or hectic. You need to try and not let little things hurt your relationships with those close to you. Your work ethics and efficiency are intense all through the week. Your peers and colleagues would be attracted towards this trait of yours. If you happen to be in a serious romantic relationship, then it is likely that the dilemma of staying or to walk away shows up again. Remember that it is time to stand up and courageously face the challenges coming your way.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

If Aquarius is your sign, then you should ideally plan your week in advance, so you can make the best use of your time and energy through the week. It is a really good opportunity to make some headway in an ambition or long-term goal as well. Soon, you will settle yourself naturally into place. There are chances that people around you may feel jealous about your success; but let it not affect you. You need to stand on your plan and move on confidently. Your intellectual levels are on a higher note with raised romantic feelings this week. Take this as an advantage, as it will turn out to be a prosperous decision.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

If Pisces is your sign, then you need to particularly pay attention to your friendships and partnerships during the week. You might meet someone new who will enrich your life in some way. This week, the time favours repairs, renovations or improvisation of yourself. Renovations or self-evaluation brings in joy. On the other hand, in order to look deeper inside you and strengthen the influence of your close ones, you need to remember to let go of the past.