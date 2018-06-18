Weekly Horoscope Predictions For 18th-24th June, 2018

With the week's start, we inform you about the weekly forecasts that you can expect for the week of June 18-24th.

These predictions are based on your sun sign and reveal about the oncoming week's fortune.

From being lucky in love to avoiding the oncoming hurdles as per your zodiac sign, you can check it all.

So, go ahead and read what the stars have in store for you this week!

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries individuals need to be sure of your facts before you start stating your case. They need to make sure that they don't land themselves in hot water or even make promises that they cannot keep up. They need to check out for options that can help them to improve their lifestyle for the entire week.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Taurus individuals will have a pleasurable week ahead. Be it dinner at a new restaurant or an outing with friends and family from out of town, it seems to be a happy week. On the other hand, matters regarding higher education seem to get difficult. Overall, it is going to be an auspicious period for these individuals.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals seem to have a potentially tense start for the week. These individuals need to slow down and spend more time on reflection and introspection of the happenings. On the other hand, they need to recharge their spiritual side as well.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancer individuals know the real motives of others around them, but at the same time, they are more guarded than usual for this week. On the other hand, seniors may give them the much-needed help and advice. Apart from this, their sweetheart would also want more space to find an open path.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

For Leo individuals, this will be a perfect week to review the basics behind their family's budget with everyone who they live with. They need to get ready for a new lifestyle, as handsome monetary rewards seem to fall in their lap. Apart from this, they shall indulge in shopping as well.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

For Virgo individuals, there's an emphasis on converting a last-minute deal. There are chances that they shall desire to acquire new goodies, which shall put further pressure on their financial position. They need to decide on what is more important, the relationship or competition.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Libra individuals seem to be surprised at how the simple act of trying to see another's point of view can improve relationships. Spending time at home with their favourite person seems to be rewarding. On the other hand, their spirituality and depth of perception seem to increase during this week.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Scorpio individuals may experience some nasty power struggles during the week. There are chances of them being emotionally blackmailed, which is very much possible with their close ones. They need to avoid leaning unfairly on others and refuse to let others take advantage of them. This week is the perfect time to change your attitude.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarius individuals might find that a power play at work challenges them. They can raise above it through their calm persistence. On the other hand, they need to watch out for extravagant moods and desires, as they may be tempted to go overboard in spending.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

For Capricorn individuals, this is a wonderful week for any romantic encounter. They need to take the opportunities that come their way during the week. Apart from that, they need to do something unexpected and unusual for someone whom they care about.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

No matter how busy Aquarius individuals are, they need to take time out to connect with their best friend or partner. This week is also a critical time for them to check in with the people who depend on them.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

For Pisces individuals, this week will have a strong influence over oncoming events ahead. In this week, these individuals will face shared finance issues. On the other hand, they need to look out for their interests while maintaining a generous attitude as well.