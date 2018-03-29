Your past is what makes the present and the future. While your actions are mainly responsible for how you fare in life, your zodiac sign also says a lot about what the future holds and what you want out of life. You may not be able to change your past, but with a little knowledge about what your stars have in store for you, you may be able to work towards a better and brighter future.

It's no secret that people of a zodiac sign have similar traits, which are different from people from other zodiac signs. This difference obviously leads to how people think, how they perceive life, relationships and friendships and what they want the most from life. If you believe in astrology, you may want to take a look at what the future holds for you. Read on to find out what your zodiac sign wants out of life, according to astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries tend to prioritize career above everything else. They are very concerned about what their next move should be and what the best moves for their career are. It is very important that they learn to strike a balance between their work and personal life. They may lead a highly energetic life and will be enthusiastic parents.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus enjoys sensual pleasures. People of this zodiac sign are more likely to become housewives or househusbands. They enjoy maintaining a beautiful home and a pleasant atmosphere. They prefer jobs that allow them to travel and shop. As a parent, they believe in installing the "slow and steady" value in their children. They will have a comfortable life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is the sign of energy and fun. They love socializing and will build their life around excitement and fun. They will prioritize hosting events and going out with friends and family above everything else.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Similar to the Taurus sign, Cancerians are also concerned more about beauty and comfort. They are more likely to have a future that includes a beautiful home, comfortable life and great well-being. Culinary art is where they are likely to thrive.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are born leaders and love to have an audience they can dominate. It is very likely that they will have a family just so that they enjoy a 24/7 audience. However, they will make excellent parents. Lots of fun trips and vacations with family are in store.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are shy but also perfectionists. Without stealing the limelight, they're likely to work towards and build what would be a perfect life. They'll be surrounded by things they love and will be content in leading a quiet but happy life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Being the gentle people that they are, Librians are most likely to live a peaceful life, focussing more on being just and fair to everyone. They will teach their children to choose kindness above everything else. They are likely to have an outdoor career, something in the lines of a community-centred job.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios have a future that is a mix of other zodiac signs. They will be energetic like Aries, precise like Virgos, fun-filled like Geminis and fair like Libras. They will have a prestigious career, filled with creative ideas and a loving family.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagitarrians are loners. They prefer improving themselves than wasting their energy trying to compete with others. They would make excellent coaches. As adults, they will remain fit, even though they may not be actively involved in any kind of sports. Whenever they do connect with other people, they won't shy away from imparting their wisdom.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are likely to have a family-oriented future. They will take up managerial positions in their jobs but this may affect their personal life. They will micromanage their children to make sure they're on the right path.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are rebels by nature and will spend a good part of their lives championing social causes. They will marry and have children late in life. They will stick to their guns and will not compromise on anything they don't deem right.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisceans will either rebel or follow what their heart says until they die. They will have very emotionally fulfilling careers and are more likely to become tortured artists. Living a bohemian lifestyle is very much in the cards for Pisceans.