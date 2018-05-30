Your Sun Number Reveals The Darkest Emotional Trait

Numerology helps us understand the better side of our personality. It makes us realise about the traits which we ourselves are mostly unaware of.

Here, in this article, we are revealing to you the details about how your emotional trait can be defined as per your sun number. These predictions are based on numerology.

Wondering on how to find out your sun number? Well, it is quite simple. All that you need to do is simply add together the numbers of your month and your date of birth.

For example, if your birthday is 16th October, then 16+10 = 26; 2+6 = 8.

Make the calculations and find out about your sun number and the traits that can be best associated with you.

If Your Sun Number Is One

If your sun number is one, it means you are an individual who loves to stick to your principles and this can also be a reason that stops you from living your ideal life. Apparently, you have a very tough time in accepting that your past plans, career or relationship was not right for you. All that you need to do is work on the wrong decisions that you have made in the past and then things can seem to work in your favour.

If Your Sun Number Is Two

If your sun number is two, then you are an individual who is very methodical and careful in your approach to life choices. On the other hand, you probably find changes to be quite difficult and scary. Hence, as an individual, you tend to shut down your intuitions, which can lead you out of your comfort zone. All that you need to do is confront some of your fears and try on some of the new things and this will lead you to your productive growth.

If Your Sun Number Is Three

If your sun number is three, then you are an individual with great creativity and you have a child-like appreciation for life. On the other hand, you seem to be intimidated by thinking about things too deeply or emotionally. All that you need to do is to deliberately dip yourself in self-reflection and challenge yourself to ask meaningful questions.

If Your Sun Number Is Four

If your sun number is four, then you are an individual who seems to be associated with dedication to goals and high levels of resilience. You seem to be the sort of person who will try to manifest a dream until the circumstances are just right. To stay happy, you'll need to be happier if you can accept that there is no perfect time and instead need to try to start thinking in terms of "good enough" logic.

If Your Sun Number Is Five

If your sun number is five, then you are an individual who has got a great capacity for coping up with changes. The thing that builds your power is your tendency to get impatient with your routine of doing things. All that you need to do is hone your patience and this will be the key to stay calm.

If Your Sun Number Is Six

If your sun number is six, then you are an individual who is blessed with the gift for harmony, as this is something that makes others happy. However, your frequency and manifestation potential are not as high as they could be. This is because you tend to put the needs of others before your own. All that you need to do is monitor your energy reserves more accurately, and take out time for self care.

If Your Sun Number Is Seven

If your sun number is seven, then you are a philosophically gifted individual who can easily see the past surface information to the hidden meanings beneath. But this trait of yours can lead you to become an introvert demeanor, and this can make you a shy or hesitant individual. You need to remember that you have a lot to give to the world, so make an effort to seek out or deepen social connections.

If Your Sun Number Is Eight

If your sun number is eight, then you are an individual who loves attention. The only thing that you wish to do is to have full power to control things. You wish to be able to influence every outcome and foresee every eventuality. As an individual, you may be persistent in being indecisive if you feel you lack that control. All that you need to do is learn to let go of unwanted things.

If Your Sun Number Is Nine

If your sun number is nine, then your idealism puts you in a fantastic position to help the world become a better place. You seem to be fully engaged with your feelings, instead of aiming for objectivity and detachment. You seem to be able to locate your deepest needs and turn your dreams into reality when you stay calm and focus on your needs.