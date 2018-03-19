Daily Horoscope: 19th March 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

You are predicted to accomplish many things today, provided you work hard for it. Support from spouse will propel you further and let you achieve things you have always dreamt of. Do remember to express your gratitude to them though. It is a very good time for you with matters regarding your health.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

You will be quite happy today by achieving the profits you desired through the help of your life partner. There will be an increase in respect and recognition you'll receive from the society. However, some kind of restlessness will take over you. You will be successful in making the right impression in front of people today.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

You will be successful in tackling your enemies today. Your legal battles will end in your favour. Health wise, you may suffer from issues relating to blood pressure. Therefore, it is important to take appropriate measures in your diet and stay away from stressful situations.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

Good health will be the high point of your day. Your respect and recognition in society will increase. There may be some issues at the domestic front. Matters relating to your child will move forward. It is a good time for students, as they will achieve success in examination.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

You will feel exhausted due to excess physical strain, which on the long run may contribute to poor health. Therefore, you are advised to take a break periodically to refresh your body and mind. You will dominate over your enemies. Matters relating to land and property will be finalized today.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

Matters relating to your child will be favourable, be it in the matter of education or admission in a good educational institution. It is a good time for students, as things will turn out in their favour and hard work will be rewarded with success in examinations.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

Business and employment will see improvement and the time too is favourable for you in this regard. Change is in the air, but it will be for the good. Meeting a special person will be the reason of your happiness today. Matters relating to vehicles will be favourable.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You will achieve success by managing your time efficiently. Travels will be fruitful. A special person will be the carrier of good news for you today, which will put you in high spirits. Matters in your domestic life will be very favourable and happiness will prevail within the family. You will also enjoy spending some quality time with them.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

It is a good time for students today, as they will achieve success in examination. This is a sign of relief for them, especially with the onset of the exam season. Things at your business and work front too will be favourable, as flow of profits will continue and possibility of bagging lucrative deals is also riding high.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Success is predicted for you in terms of your economic condition, as things will improve for the good and you will receive favourable results. It is an excellent time for politicians, as your people management skills will improve and therefore your public following will increase.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

It will be a favourable day for people in the administrative field. However, you are advised to be careful in domestic issues. A change in your workplace is predicted for you today. This may be due to a job change or position change, both of which will be favourable for you.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

Completion of important tasks, that too in your favour, will be the reason of your happiness today. You will receive financial assistance from your family. Your speech will influence people. Your child too will be a carrier of good news. Overall, it is a favourable time for you, so make sure to make the most of it.