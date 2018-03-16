Daily Horoscope: 16th March, 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

You will be lucky in matters relating to inheritance, as you gain wealth from it. You are required to take care of any valuables because robbery may spoil things for you. The environment at home and outside will be favourable with no major arguments arising.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

A long travel is on the cards for you, dear Taurian, and it is predicted to give you profits as well. You will excel in all your artistic pursuits, so it is an ideal time to show the world about your real talents. A surprising re-union with old friends will bring you a much needed break in your busy schedule, so do not forget to steal some happy moments from life.

Also Read:Find Out How Rich You Would Get Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

Over enthusiasm may kill things for you, dear Gemini, so you are advised to calm yourself down. Bad news may be on your way, but don't let it drag you down. An old health issue may crop up and bother you again. On the other hand, it is a good day to pursue your debtors into paying you back today, which as predicted, they most likely will.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

None of your efforts are going to go to waste today, as you will be rewarded appropriately. Your respect and recognition in the society too will increase. Travels, if you're planning any, will prove to be profitable. You are advised not to take any decisions in haste, as thorough thinking before acting may save your grace sometime.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

It is important to choose your spoken words rather carefully today, as you may be troubled due to issues created as the result of your bad language. Do not be over-confidant when it comes to matters at the wrong side of the law, as it may put you in a hot soup. You are advised to stay away from bad company as well.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

Dear Virgo, a surprise gift is on the cards for you, which will help you start your day on a high note. Support from elders will help you sail through the day and make important decisions. Matters relating to travels and speculations will be in your favour. Do not disclose any secrets entrusted upon you. Business will bring in profits.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

You may be troubled with unnecessary expenses today. You are highly advised to guard your valuables dearly today, as a robbery is foreseen. Long travel is on the cards for you, but you are advised to keep your guards up while travelling to avoid any unfortunate events.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You may finally be able to recover from some bad debts today; something which has kept worrying you since long. Your travels will be entertaining. You will come across many opportunities to earn profits today, so make sure to grab them while they last. Your respect in society will increase. Your plans will finally culminate the way you wanted them to.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

There may be some major changes in store for you at your work place today. Your travel plans too may change, but will nevertheless be entertaining and fruitful. You will have a hold on affairs at your home and beyond which it will always keep you in the know. Support from family in certain issues is foreseen.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Journey to a religious place is foreseen for you today. You will receive support as well as provide support to elders today, which will highly be beneficial for you and will help you make some potent decisions. However, you need to stay away from laziness, as it is a vice which can rob you off all the good things coming your way.

Also Read: Zodiac Signs That Will Experience The Biggest Life Shifts In 2018

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

You may experience losses in wealth today, as predicted for you. You are advised to stay away from all things which may end up in arguments, misunderstandings and worries. You may be troubled today. Your enemies too will be active.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

Your love life will be blooming today. You are predicted to succeed in your love life, regardless of the gender. Receiving external support will also be the reason of your happiness. It is indeed a good time for you at the work front as well because there is a promotion foreseen. It is also a good time to change jobs in case you have been looking into that option lately.