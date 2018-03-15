Daily Horoscope: 15 March 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

A long journey is on the cards for you, however accidents too are predicted on the journey so you are advised to stay careful. Things will go according to your expectations provided you do not argue with anyone be a part of others' issues.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

Foodies will be exceptionally happy today as a surprising culinary treat awaits you. This zodiac sign will not disappoint the students too as success is predicted for you. It is the exam season so putting in sincere efforts will surely pay you with amazing results.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

Dear Gemini, You are required to stay away complicated issues and arguments as it may spell trouble for you. Bad news may upset you but make sure not to dampen your spirits because of it. The stars do not allow you to place your trust on others, so keep your guards up today.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

Today is a good day for you as putting in little efforts will pay you off with success and positivity. However, following the societal norms may not serve you well. It may not be in your nature after all, but sometimes change is essential in life and this seems to be the right time to shun the norms and carve your own path.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Good news will keep you in high spirits today which will reflect upon your work, where you are predicted to accomplish most tasks today. Re-union with old friends will be another reason for your happiness. Business will be good, provided you do not lock horns with anyone today.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

The stars are smiling upon you as you will experience sudden gain of wealth. Increase in profits too will keep you happy. All your schemes will work perfectly according to your plans. Do not undertake risky issues though as it may backfire.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

Today, you may come across some unexpected expenditure, which may be the reason of your worries. Indication of losses is predicted through robbery or arguments. However, it will be the time to rejoice as a promotion is on the cards for you.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You will be able to recover some bad debts today. Business travels will be successful for you today and a great business deal will finally be sealed. The immense support you receive from your family will help you in your endeavours in which you will receive success too.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

The changes you make in your work ethics will serve you well today. Things at the economic front too will undergo a change. However you will have to be careful of arguments and issues arising in your domestic life, which will keep you upset for most part of the day.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You are predicted to have special interest in the fields of education or sorcery, both being poles apart from each other. You may also be a part of a satsung today. You will finally be relived of your legal issues today. Business will be average today as there will be perfect balance between profits and losses.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

You are advised to keep all your valuables safely as there are chances of losing them due to robbery. Watching your words today may keep you out of trouble. All your travels will be successful and fruitful.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

Matters relating to the court will finally be resolved. But beware of issues in the business as they may cause trouble for you. You may come across a marriage proposal which may soon culminate into marriage. However, there may be some hurdles in the way so you are advised to be careful.