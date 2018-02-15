Daily Horoscope: 15 February 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

Matters relating to land and property will be successful. All your efforts to move up in life will turn positive. Employment is on the cards as you are predicted to receive a job you wished for since long.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

You are predicted to enjoy a fun outing with friends. Your literary pursuits will be met with success. Exciting culinary treats are in stores for you. You may undergo some physical stress. There may be some pain in the calves of your legs.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

Bad news may trouble you today. You will be busy but with unimportant matters. You are advised to take care of your spoken words. A word of caution for taking up risky issues as the time for it is not right. Loss of wealth is foreseen.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

You are advised to exercise caution in money matters. Good news can be expected. Travel is on the cards and it will peaceful and bring you success. Your respect in society will increase.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

Meeting old friends will keep you happy today. Good news is predicted to make you jump with joy. However, you may have to visit the hospital due to a health issue.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

Your efforts to move up in life will be met with success. Travels will be entertaining. However, your enemies may be active. Matters relating to family may trouble you.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

Matters relating to some fear, tension or a difficulty may cause you trouble. Unnecessary expenses may suddenly crop up. Do not encourage any kind of arguments at work. You are advised to stay careful of an injury or illness.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

Restlessness may prevail today. You may be worried regarding recovery of some bad debts. However, your travels will be successful. You may be at loss of a very valuable item therefore you are advised to be cautious of robberies.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

An old health issue may be the cause of your concern today. New plans will culminate. Your travels will be entertaining. However, tensions will prevail. You will come across opportunities to earn wealth.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

You will be happy by taking part in a religious event. A Satsang is also on the cards for you. However, you may face some trouble regarding your eyes. You are advised not to take part in arguments in haste and try to solve matters as amicably as possible.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

You are advised to be cautious of money matters before taking things forward. Also, keep yourself away from an injury, a robbery, an argument or accident. There are chances of an argument with your close friends or relatives, which you can avoid if you try.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

Your love life will be smooth. However, an old flame may move away from you. Legal hurdles may also cause you trouble. Offering a Gudhal flower to Goddess Bhagvati will help. You are also advised to take the blessings of the elders.