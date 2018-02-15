Daily Horoscope: 15 February 2018

Our Sky is divided into 12 zodiac constellations. The date and time of our birth determines the zodiac house we are born in. Each zodiac sign has certain quality traits. These traits dominate our life most of the time.
The nine planets in our solar system represent the energies in life. For example, the planets Mars is known to bring prosperity and wealth, Jupiter represents a happy married life and so on. Thus, we are able to predict our future by learning about the presence of these planets in our zodiac.
Here is your Daily Horoscope for February 15th 2018.
Aries : 21 March-20 April
Matters relating to land and property will be successful. All your efforts to move up in life will turn positive. Employment is on the cards as you are predicted to receive a job you wished for since long.
Taurus : 21 April-21 May
You are predicted to enjoy a fun outing with friends. Your literary pursuits will be met with success. Exciting culinary treats are in stores for you. You may undergo some physical stress. There may be some pain in the calves of your legs.
Gemini : 22 May-21 June
Bad news may trouble you today. You will be busy but with unimportant matters. You are advised to take care of your spoken words. A word of caution for taking up risky issues as the time for it is not right. Loss of wealth is foreseen.
Cancer : 22 June-22 July
You are advised to exercise caution in money matters. Good news can be expected. Travel is on the cards and it will peaceful and bring you success. Your respect in society will increase.
Leo : 23 July-21 August
Meeting old friends will keep you happy today. Good news is predicted to make you jump with joy. However, you may have to visit the hospital due to a health issue.
Virgo : 22 August-23 September
Your efforts to move up in life will be met with success. Travels will be entertaining. However, your enemies may be active. Matters relating to family may trouble you.
Libra : 24 September-23 October
Matters relating to some fear, tension or a difficulty may cause you trouble. Unnecessary expenses may suddenly crop up. Do not encourage any kind of arguments at work. You are advised to stay careful of an injury or illness.
Scorpio : 24 October-22 November
Restlessness may prevail today. You may be worried regarding recovery of some bad debts. However, your travels will be successful. You may be at loss of a very valuable item therefore you are advised to be cautious of robberies.
Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December
An old health issue may be the cause of your concern today. New plans will culminate. Your travels will be entertaining. However, tensions will prevail. You will come across opportunities to earn wealth.
Capricorn : 23 December-20 January
You will be happy by taking part in a religious event. A Satsang is also on the cards for you. However, you may face some trouble regarding your eyes. You are advised not to take part in arguments in haste and try to solve matters as amicably as possible.
Aquarius : 21 January-19 February
You are advised to be cautious of money matters before taking things forward. Also, keep yourself away from an injury, a robbery, an argument or accident. There are chances of an argument with your close friends or relatives, which you can avoid if you try.
Pisces : 20 February-20 March
Your love life will be smooth. However, an old flame may move away from you. Legal hurdles may also cause you trouble. Offering a Gudhal flower to Goddess Bhagvati will help. You are also advised to take the blessings of the elders.
