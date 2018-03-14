Daily Horoscope: 14th March, 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

It will be a great start for you, dear Arians. You will be at the pink of your health both mentally and physically. You are however advised to exercise precaution, as the time after midday may not be that favourable for you, as you may face some health issues.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

It is a very favourable day for people in business, as they will receive a lot of respect, recognition and wealth from the society. Support will pour in from all quarters for you, including family and friends, which will be the reason of great joy for you.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

You will experience great returns and growth in business today. Long travel is on the cards for you. It is a favourable time for you to buy a new vehicle too. Beware of letting your close ones influence your decisions, as they may steer you in the wrong direction. Follow your instinct and if it says something is fishy, it probably is.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

You will be busy with discussions in matters relating to studies. You will have to make a lot of decisions today. Your domestic life will be surrounded with peace. It is time to rejoice for you, as you are predicted to gain wealth from all your endeavours too.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Today, you will be rewarded with more profits and less effort. You may experience mental and physical fatigue due to which there may be delay in things. You are advised to take things slow and steady and not rush into things.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

Dear Virgo, you are predicted to experience some mental dilemma. Your health too will be a matter of your concern. You may experience heart issues or pain in the chest. However, you will tend to discuss important issues with your close friends or relatives.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

You will succeed in both literary and artistic pursuits, which is so within your nature, dear Libra. You will be in a good mental state today. It is a very good time to give to family members, so make sure to spend some quality time with them. Do not forget to take the blessings of your parents before starting with any task.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You may be in an irritated mood today and may flare up at small issues. This may cause problems for you and create hurdles on your way. But, do not worry. You are advised to pray to Lord Chandramma for mental stability and peace to proceed with your tasks.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

You are predicted to earn profits in the business field. However, the time after midday may prove to be full of problems and issues for you. Health wise too, you may experience pain in the part of your body below the waist. Taking necessary precautions may help relieve your pain.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

It will not be a good start to your day, dear Aquarius. However, your efforts to go to a religious journey may finally take shape. You are required to take every step carefully and plan it well, as things may not go according to you, and may upset you.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

For people who are about to embark on a long journey, you are advised to stay careful, as there may be hurdles in your way. Mid-day is the time where most of the planning for your trip may take place. You are advised to neither argue with anyone nor enter into other's arguments.