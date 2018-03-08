Daily Horoscope: 8th March, 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

You are required to be careful during travels. Increase in losses is foreseen. You may also undergo mental stress. You may be frustrated due to things not going according to your wish.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

You will have peace of mind. Your efforts to recover bad debts will be successful. Travels will be entertaining.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

You will make a new economic plan, which will give you good benefits even in the future. Increase in respect in society is foreseen. You will tend to socialize more with the elderly and also receive their blessings.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

Matters at work or home may be tensed. You may undertake religious journey and visit a holy place. You will also be inclined towards wizardry.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

You will remain worried due to robbery of a valuable item. Do not embroil yourself in other's arguments.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

Your enemies will cause you more trouble. You will receive the support of your spouse. Support from outsiders will keep you happy. Increase in wealth too is foreseen.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

Hurdles regarding land and property will clear off today. You will move up in life. Increase in wealth too is foreseen.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You will succeed in literary pursuits. Matters at home and outside will be favourable. You may find laziness taking over you but you should work towards avoiding it and carrying out your duties.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

You may have fear of an unknown force today. Tensions will prevail. You may receive bad news at home.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You are advised not to encourage arguments. Haste decisions may backfire. All your efforts will be successful. Your work too will be appreciated by outsiders.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

Good news will keep you in high spirits today. Meeting with old friends will keep you happy. However, you may feel low on energy due to health issues.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

Your travels will be entertaining. You're advised to exercise precaution in money matters. Things which were pending from a long time will finally take place and move forward. You are also predicted to receive a gift today.