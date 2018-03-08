Daily Horoscope: 8th March, 2018

A lot of people have wrong notions when it comes to astrology. In fact, earlier people thought of astrology as a part of Witch craft and wizardry.
Astrology is closely related to astronomy and studies that are a part of science, which says that the celestial bodies floating in space have direct influence on the lives of the human. This concept was very clear among the people at that time too, but we guess people couldn't wrap around their heads on this piece of information. Therefore, astrology was wrongly thought to be something to do with magic rather than logic.
Every now and then, astrology has to explain itself and prove that it is very much a part of science and it does so rightly all the time. Now, astrology is practised all over the world and is known as a science of the stars and other celestial planets and their influence on our lives. For many, their daily horoscopes are very important to them, as it gives an insight in the happenings of the day.
Here is your daily horoscope for March 8th, 2018.
Aries: 21 March-20 April
You are required to be careful during travels. Increase in losses is foreseen. You may also undergo mental stress. You may be frustrated due to things not going according to your wish.
Taurus: 21 April-21 May
You will have peace of mind. Your efforts to recover bad debts will be successful. Travels will be entertaining.
Gemini: 22 May-21 June
You will make a new economic plan, which will give you good benefits even in the future. Increase in respect in society is foreseen. You will tend to socialize more with the elderly and also receive their blessings.
Cancer: 22 June-22 July
Matters at work or home may be tensed. You may undertake religious journey and visit a holy place. You will also be inclined towards wizardry.
Leo: 23 July-21 August
You will remain worried due to robbery of a valuable item. Do not embroil yourself in other's arguments.
Virgo: 22 August-23 September
Your enemies will cause you more trouble. You will receive the support of your spouse. Support from outsiders will keep you happy. Increase in wealth too is foreseen.
Libra: 24 September-23 October
Hurdles regarding land and property will clear off today. You will move up in life. Increase in wealth too is foreseen.
Scorpio: 24 October-22 November
You will succeed in literary pursuits. Matters at home and outside will be favourable. You may find laziness taking over you but you should work towards avoiding it and carrying out your duties.
Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December
You may have fear of an unknown force today. Tensions will prevail. You may receive bad news at home.
Capricorn: 23 December-20 January
You are advised not to encourage arguments. Haste decisions may backfire. All your efforts will be successful. Your work too will be appreciated by outsiders.
Aquarius: 21 January-19 February
Good news will keep you in high spirits today. Meeting with old friends will keep you happy. However, you may feel low on energy due to health issues.
Pisces: 20 February-20 March
Your travels will be entertaining. You're advised to exercise precaution in money matters. Things which were pending from a long time will finally take place and move forward. You are also predicted to receive a gift today.
