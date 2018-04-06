Daily Horoscope: 06 April 2018

We Indians strongly believe on our fate. Our ancestors have since long been telling us that the position of our stars decides how our live wilt run out to be.

So here is your daily horoscope which will tell you what things to look forward to today. Be it a lucrative business deal or a good marriage proposal, this horoscope will give you all the information required.

Horoscope 06 April 2018 | 06 अप्रैल 2018 दैनिक राशिफल | Daily Horoscope

Aries: 21 March - 20 April



You will find relief from domestic issues today, something that has been troubling you since long. Peace and harmony will finally prevail at home. You will successful in tackling sensitive issues. Dealing with patience will help you get out of trouble and turn tricky situations in your favour.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May



The youth of the house will find a reason to feel pride today. Your relationship with your family members is predicted to strengthen. Always try to express your feelings and honesty among people as bottling them up or trying to hide your emotions may put a wrong message across. Putting forward your point to view will help keep your intentions clear as well.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June



It is a good time for you to make new love connections, which will turn out to be something that you were looking forward to. A close friendship might culminate into love. You may also take your partner to a romantic place in order to spend quality time together and strengthen ties.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July



Confusions and arguments will make your day difficult for you. You are advised to strictly stay away from any kinds of arguments as the time for you is not right. Having the knack to deal with people and exercising a lot of patience will help you get out of tricky situations. Also you are advised to keep a control on your anger and spoken works, as they may aggravate the situation further.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August



It is a good time for students as the stars are in your favour and there are high chances of success in examinations. Employed people too will see things turning out in your favour. You are predicted to climb up the corporate ladder. The work place will be filled with positivity with even your enemies remaining dormant for a while and not trying to cause you any harm.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September



You are predicted to start planning financials for a very important task set in the future. For people who are employed, you will have to put in extra efforts at work in order to get noticed by your seniors. Things in your love life may not be smooth as some arguments and misunderstandings are expected.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October



You will receive the support of your elders in your love relationships and chance of it moving to the next level is possible. You are advised not to scold children as they may be upset over you. Try to show them the right path without being too strict on them. They will be able to comprehend better if you try to talk to them in their own language.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November



Your family members are predicted to extend their complete support towards you. All your hurdles will clear off and you will be able to see your goals better. You may also be inclined towards blindly trusting someone which you need to stay away from as it will cause you harm in many ways.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December



Good times are ahead for you as you are predicted to come across peace and prosperity in life. Your endurance and passions will help you success in whichever field you choose to work. Things will work out in your favour and you will succeed in any task you set for yourself.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January



The support of elders in your family will help you succeed. But your support too will be important to them for succeeding as well. You may have to guide your loved ones to the right path and share with them some secrets which will greatly help them in the future. You may also receive some financial help from your family.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February



You are advised to consume a balanced diet today along with including exercise in your diet as an imbalanced diet will cause you health problems. You may have to put extra efforts in trying to pursuing people today. Try to keep your point across clearly. Honesty and sincerity in anything you do will attract prospective clients.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March



The stars are in your favour. Success will be yours. Your way with words will help you sign a lucrative deal. Things in family will be favourable as all the family members will come together to enjoy a fun event. Make sure to be a part of this event so as to strengthen ties with your extended family and also clear off misunderstandings if any.