With Whom Should You Spend Your Valentine's Day, As Per Your Zodiac?

Aries: March 21-April 19 – Someone You Just Met!

These confident individuals will have no trouble while attracting new folks into their lives. Their adventurous spirit makes them crave for something new all the time. On the ideal V-Day date, do not be surprised if they spend their date with a mysterious new stranger whom they just met in the recent times!

Taurus: April 20-May 20 – Making Things Perfect For Their Loved One!

You are so much in love with your partner that you follow all the traditional V-Day activities! These individuals are all set to create the perfect ambiance to make their loved one feel special.

Gemini: May 21-June 20 – The Cutie You Met On A Dating App!

The perfect way to ring in this special day with someone new! This could ideally be someone who you can woo with your innate and uber-attractive gift for witty conversation. These individuals would not mind dating a hot-looking one from a dating app.

Cancer: June 21-July 22 – Snuggle Up With Your Pet!

Since you fall in the category of being the most loving person on the planet, it might seem strange for you to spend the holiday on your own. Since you give your heart so freely for the rest of the year, it is good to take a day to just love yourself and spend the day with your furry friends.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23 – Romance With Your Partner

This day was invented for folks like you who are generous-hearted souls, apart from Librans/Libra being the most romantic sign! One can learn on how to make the Valentine's evening special for their loved one by watching you. Their sense of romance can leave the rest of the zodiac individuals feel envied!

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23 – Spending The Day With Best Friends

This is the day that you would ideally like to spend your evening chilling with a friend than spending time with your partner. You are not somebody who is going to blow your money on all the frivolous Valentine's day activities and rather would invest into something that gives you much satisfaction!

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23 – Being Romantic With Bae!

As per predictions, it is revealed that individuals of this sign can be the most romantic ones of all. If you are of this sign, then expecting candlelit dinners, rose petals on the bed, and even spending a night of passionate lovemaking with your bae will make your day perfect.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22 – In Bed With Your Loved One!

This is the ideal day for you to spend your day with your loved one in your bed. Snuggling up, making love and spending the whole time with your partner is what defines your Valentine's day!

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22 – Hook Up With A Friend!

This fun-loving sign is too busy enjoying day-to-day life than focusing on the V-day. Being an individual of this sign, it does not mean that they would not celebrate the date, but you can always spend the date with your best friend.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20 – Out With Your So…

Though you enjoy being romantic and passionate, at the same time, you would ideally be looking at the clock ticking away, as getting up early the next morning would become a priority for you!

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18 – Practicing Self Love!

You always think about giving back, and this is just one of the reasons why you are so lovable. V-Day is the perfect day for you to indulge yourself into a day that is full of self-love and healing, as even you need to have your "me" time!

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20 – With Your Bae!

You have spent the last couple of weeks planning about making this day perfect for your partner and spending a great day, which ends with a romantic dinner that is just perfect for you!