Case Of The Babysitter Who Inserted A Baby In Her Vagina!

This story makes you realise that everything you read on the net is not necessarily true and understanding the detailing of the stuff is way too important.

The case of a woman babysitter who was hospitalized with a baby being stuck in her vagina has been doing the rounds on internet since quite sometime.

Take a deep breathe! As this is a fake story!

We are sharing the story thread as the detailing of the story is what makes it really bizarre and disgusting!

Check out the details below...

The baby sitter named 'Latifah Brown" had apparently made a call to 911 emergency service in the late night and she reported that she had a baby stuck in her vagina!

The operator handling her call first assumed that she was giving birth at home and hence dispatched an ambulance to get her some aid.

When the medics arrived at the spot, they had quite a surprise, as they got a shock of their lives when they saw what was actually happening!

One of the medics, revealed to the media that "The little boy wore a diaper and pyjamas, but he had his legs and abdomen stuck in the woman's vagina."

Apparently, the details of the bizarre incident revealed that the paramedics spent more than an hour to release the child from his difficult position but were unable to get the toddler out.

It was reported that the young boy suffers from a dislocated hip, but doctors claim that he will suffer any other health issues from the incident.

When the babysitter was questioned on how the baby got stuck down there, she explained that she was feeling depressed after her doctor told her she could never have children and wanted to know how it felt like to give birth!

It was also reported that Ms. Brown now faces a total of 11 criminal charges, including aggravated child neglect causing bodily harm, and could spend up to 65 years in prison!

