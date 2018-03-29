Describing Each Zodiac Sign With Just 2 Words

Analysing a person's personality is one of the most important things that one can do. Things that define a person's identity based on their zodiac sign helps us understand them in a better way.

In this article we bring two words that will totally explain each zodiac sign's character.

Check out on these words and we bet you can totally relate it to your zodiac sign.

Aries: March 21-April 19

-Funny

-Aggressive

These individuals are known for their furious nature and passion. These words totally define their personality.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

-Crazy

-Loyal

Their immense passion to get success drives them like a bull, which is also the sign of this zodiac.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

-Talkative

-Bipolar

Being social animals and making a huge friends network is what defines them. On the other hand, they are known for their bipolar personality as they take time to make decisions.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

-Sweet

-Sensitive

Their love for the loved ones is something that keeps them hooked. They are those emotional fools who get carried away with emotions.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

-Driven

-Courageous

They demand respect and authority. Being the leader is something that comes naturally to them.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

-Argumentative

-Detailed

They are calculative and make wise decisions and they are also known to be one of the most reserved zodiac signs.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

-Intellectual

-Cautious

Being a judge and weighing both the sides of the situation comes naturally to them. On the other hand, their never hurting nature makes them the most neutral zodiac sign.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

-Structured

-Stubborn

They are calculative and careful in opening up to people. Even though many trust them blindly they choose their close ones accordingly.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

-Curious

-Open-Minded

Being free soul who loves to travel totally defines their personality. When they are in the company of like-minded individuals, they are in their best forms!

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

-Ambitious

-Headstrong

They focus on career and success more than on anything. Their success ladder is what defines them.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

-Inconsistent

-Emotional

They are known for their immense memory power and calculations. They are also known to be the most loyal ones to their close ones.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

-Entitled

-Logical

They are the most intuitive zodiac sign which has great artistic talent. They are known for taking wise decisions.