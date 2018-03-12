Which Female Movie Character Are You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign?

Aries: March 21-April 19 –

Anuskha Sharma From Dil Dhadakne Do

As Aries are fun loving and vivacious individuals, just like the character played by Anushkha in the movie, this character best suits these ladies. They perfectly know what they want in life and when they would not leave a stone unturned to achieve it. The other similarity with this character is that they are wanderers. They know exactly on how to deal with the problems. They are bold fighters.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Priyanka Chopra From Fashion

A Taurian is hard to get distracted. These ladies are known for their determination just like how Priyanka has portrayed in her character, in the movie. She was an ambitious and headstrong individual just like the Taurus sign women.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Kareena Kapoor Khan From Jab We Met

Geminis are filled with life and are in love with their ownself, just the way Kareena is in the movie Jab We Met. Not only this trait matches other personality traits like being fun-loving, multi-talented, it also lets us know of the bubbly nature of Gemini women. These individuals always live a happy and exciting life.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Diana Penty From Cocktail

Cancerians are known for their kindness, which sets them apart, just the way Diana portrays her character in the movie. These individuals are reliable and would not even let you down. This character is perfect for this sign, as both believe in stability and are afraid of changes.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

Katrina Kaif From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Leos are selfless for the people who are really special for them and they really care about them and they also believe in spreading love just like what Katrina's character in the movie does. She is seen as an adventurous lady who believes in following her dreams.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Konkana Sen From Wake Up Sid

Taking decisions is really easy for the individuals of this sign. They are good at advising and Konkana just does the same in the movie, where she is seen advising her friends on what is right from wrong, just like the way Virgo women do.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Kareena Kapoor Khan From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Women born under this zodiac sign are likely to want to be the centre of attention. This trait perfectly defines Bebo's character as "Poo" in the movie. Libra women are immensely talented and are also known to stand out in the crowd.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Deepika Padukone From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Scorpions are known to be the most intelligent and determined people among the other zodiacs and Deepika's character perfectly defines the character of a Scorpion woman, as she is also highly ambitious and secretive as Deepika in the movie.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Anuskha Sharma From Jab Tak Hai Jaan

The best sign that can define "travelling" is this sign and the best character is that of Anuskha's from the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan to define Sagi women! These individuals are energetic and like to wander the world, just like what Anuskha does in the movie. Just like the way her character 'Akira' is in search about the meaning of life, so is the case with these women.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

Alia Bhatt From 2 States

Women of this sign are straightforward, mature and grounded. They work hard on their goals and Alia in the movie is similar to this sign, as she is practical in life and also believes in the stability of relationships.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Parineeti Chopra From Hasee Toh Phasee

This sign individuals are affectionate and curious all the time. They believe in the roads that have not been taken, as they believe in chasing their dreams. This is something that totally defines Pari's character in the movie. These individuals do not waste their time in thinking of what others think about them either.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Kangana Ranaut From Queen

Pisces are known to have a child-like innocence. They are compassionate and adorable, but at the same time, when it comes to taking life-changing decisions, they are also strong and fierce. This is something that totally defines Kangana's character in the movie. Apart from this, no matter what they undergo, they will always see the brighter side of life.