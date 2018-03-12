Which Female Movie Character Are You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign?

Every time you watch a movie, there would be a character whom you would totally get connected to. We guess this must be something related to your personality.
Here, we bring to you the list of famous Bollywood characters of women who would strongly define your personality and signs of your zodiac sign.
For all the men out there, do not get jealous, as we would bring in a similar article based on the famous male characters of movies.
So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and connect with your respective zodiac sign. We bet, the characteristics of these leads is something that you can totally relate to.
Check them out.
Aries: March 21-April 19 –
Anuskha Sharma From Dil Dhadakne Do
As Aries are fun loving and vivacious individuals, just like the character played by Anushkha in the movie, this character best suits these ladies. They perfectly know what they want in life and when they would not leave a stone unturned to achieve it. The other similarity with this character is that they are wanderers. They know exactly on how to deal with the problems. They are bold fighters.
Taurus: April 20-May 20
Priyanka Chopra From Fashion
A Taurian is hard to get distracted. These ladies are known for their determination just like how Priyanka has portrayed in her character, in the movie. She was an ambitious and headstrong individual just like the Taurus sign women.
How Anxiety Is Related To Your Zodiac Sign
Gemini: May 21-June 20
Kareena Kapoor Khan From Jab We Met
Geminis are filled with life and are in love with their ownself, just the way Kareena is in the movie Jab We Met. Not only this trait matches other personality traits like being fun-loving, multi-talented, it also lets us know of the bubbly nature of Gemini women. These individuals always live a happy and exciting life.
Cancer: June 21-July 22
Diana Penty From Cocktail
Cancerians are known for their kindness, which sets them apart, just the way Diana portrays her character in the movie. These individuals are reliable and would not even let you down. This character is perfect for this sign, as both believe in stability and are afraid of changes.
Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23
Katrina Kaif From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Leos are selfless for the people who are really special for them and they really care about them and they also believe in spreading love just like what Katrina's character in the movie does. She is seen as an adventurous lady who believes in following her dreams.
Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23
Konkana Sen From Wake Up Sid
Taking decisions is really easy for the individuals of this sign. They are good at advising and Konkana just does the same in the movie, where she is seen advising her friends on what is right from wrong, just like the way Virgo women do.
Most Annoying Personality Traits According To Zodiac
Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23
Kareena Kapoor Khan From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Women born under this zodiac sign are likely to want to be the centre of attention. This trait perfectly defines Bebo's character as "Poo" in the movie. Libra women are immensely talented and are also known to stand out in the crowd.
Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22
Deepika Padukone From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Scorpions are known to be the most intelligent and determined people among the other zodiacs and Deepika's character perfectly defines the character of a Scorpion woman, as she is also highly ambitious and secretive as Deepika in the movie.
Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22
Anuskha Sharma From Jab Tak Hai Jaan
The best sign that can define "travelling" is this sign and the best character is that of Anuskha's from the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan to define Sagi women! These individuals are energetic and like to wander the world, just like what Anuskha does in the movie. Just like the way her character 'Akira' is in search about the meaning of life, so is the case with these women.
The Four Best Career Options For Zodiac Signs
Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20
Alia Bhatt From 2 States
Women of this sign are straightforward, mature and grounded. They work hard on their goals and Alia in the movie is similar to this sign, as she is practical in life and also believes in the stability of relationships.
Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18
Parineeti Chopra From Hasee Toh Phasee
This sign individuals are affectionate and curious all the time. They believe in the roads that have not been taken, as they believe in chasing their dreams. This is something that totally defines Pari's character in the movie. These individuals do not waste their time in thinking of what others think about them either.
Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20
Kangana Ranaut From Queen
Pisces are known to have a child-like innocence. They are compassionate and adorable, but at the same time, when it comes to taking life-changing decisions, they are also strong and fierce. This is something that totally defines Kangana's character in the movie. Apart from this, no matter what they undergo, they will always see the brighter side of life.
Related Articles
- Personality Test: Pick A Stone And Know About Yourself
- How Anxiety Is Related To Your Zodiac Sign
- The Four Best Career Options For Zodiac Signs
- Zodiac Signs That Can Be Your Worst Enemies
- Best Love-making Tips According To Your Zodiac Sign
- 3 Zodiacs That Will Be Lucky In Love During March
- Samudra Shastra: What Does Itching In Different Parts Of The Body Reveal
- Cat Who Sells Fish In Vietnam Becomes The Latest Internet Sensation!!
- The Hidden Meaning Of Colours As Per Your Zodiac Sign
- Google Doodle Is Celebrating Winter Paralympics
- Zodiac Signs That Are Ranked To Be The Best Observers
- Lucky Birthstones For People Born In March
- Horoscope Predictions: What Your Horoscope For The Week Starting From March 11th Reveals
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.