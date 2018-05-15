Which Pet Animal Is Compatible With Your Zodiac Sign?

We all know that the zodiac signs can give an insight about your personal characteristics and traits. But did you know it can do the same thing for your pet?

Well, pet astrology can be a fun way to learn about what makes your pet tick. But do you know that there a foolproof way in which you can adopt the right pet for your personality?

Well, you can! Since our personalities are known to be heavily influenced by our zodiac signs, choosing a right pet according to our zodiac sign gets important.

Check it out, as we reveal which is the best pet that you'd need to adopt right away.

Aries: March 21-April 19: Dogs

Being Aries sign, you need to understand that there is no limit for your energy. This is something that you ideally look for in a pet when you wish to adopt one. A medium-sized energetic dog is the perfect choice for this zodiac sign, as it will keep you happy with their on-toe activities.

Taurus: April 20-May 20: Cats/Rabbits

As Taurus individuals are very grounded, they are very stable yet dependent. They are also stubborn. Once they make up their mind, then there is nothing that stops them from it. But, on the other hand, they are lazy too which makes a cat the perfect choice for these individuals. Apart from this, even rabbits too make a good option for these individuals; but then there are chances that they can test their patience.

Gemini: May 21-June 20: Parrots/Monkeys

A Gemini individual is always seen looking to explore newer pastures and they seem to love to talk and gather information from things that happen around them. Parrots are the perfect match for these individuals, as they are so talkative. Just like the individuals of this sign, parrots are intelligent and can be witty over time. On the other hand, if you are an adventurous Gemini, then monkeys make great pet options as well.

Cancer: June 21-July 22: Hamsters

Cancer is considered to be the most sensitive among the zodiac signs. A cute hamster would be the perfect pet for these individuals. This zodiac sign has a fragile temperament, which can help in taking care of a delicate being like a hamster. After all, hamsters are known to be absolutely lovable, cuddly and can be taken anywhere!

Leo: July 23-Aug 23: Horses

As Leos are known to be grand and regal creatures, anything they do, they'd do it in style. Hence, having a pet animal that can grab eyeballs is not a big deal for them! Mostly people misinterpret cats to make the best pets for Leos, as it is the feline creature that belongs to the same family as the Lion. Even though cats are a good option, Leos would prefer a regal pet that they can show off to the world and Horse is the perfect choice for them.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23: Fish

As Virgos are known to be finicky, fussy and very helpful, they need a pet that fits their choices perfectly. Since pets would mess up the house or create ruckus around, they are a big no for these individuals. Hence, the perfect pet that would be as neat and beautiful as possible is nothing but a fish! The little fish will not create any kind of a mess around in the house, and they are a perfect choice for these individuals.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23: Persian Cats

Since Librans look for balance in everything that they do, they are surrounded by beautiful things around. These individuals would prefer a handsome pet animal as well. Hence, a beautiful white Persian cat would do justice to these individuals' taste!

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22: Snake

A Scorpio will not settle for a silly or a frivolous pet, since they are intense and unique. Their choice of animal is something that can scare everybody around and that is what they really wish to do. A snake is a perfect choice of pet for these individuals.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22: Tortoise

Sagittarians are known to be the ever-optimistic creatures. They love their freedom and independence, and hence, they do not wish to have a pet that would curb their enthusiasm for travel. Since they are low maintenance individuals, they prefer a low maintenance pet as well. Hence, fish or even a Tortoise could be a perfect match for these individuals.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20: Ferrets

Capricorn individuals are known for their perseverance and hard work. They can tackle even the most misbehaved pets one can imagine! Ferrets make an excellent pet for these individuals, as these individuals will make sure they communicate and care for their pet with utmost love and affection. On the other hand, dogs also make wonderful companions for these individuals too.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18: Lovebirds

Aquarian individuals do not easily warm up to the idea of having a pet. This is mainly because they love spontaneity and freedom in their lives. And raising a pet would need them to be dedicated. But for those who wish to have pets, then having a pet bird or a pair of love birds makes them as the best choice of pets for the Aquarians.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20: Rabbits

Pisces are known to be devoted, over-sensitive and whimsical. It is noted that Pisces being a water sign, the individuals mostly prefer fish. However, the perfect match for this sign would be a cute furry rabbit.

